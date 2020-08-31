Patriots QB Cam Newton excused from practice 

Cam Newton wasn't at New England Patriots practice Monday.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that Newton's absence was excused, per a source informed of the situation.
The reason for the excused absence is not yet clear.
ESPN first reported the news.
Newton has been getting the most reps during practice as Jarrett Stidham deals with a hip injury.
If Newton's absence is a one-day affair, it shouldn't hinder his ability to earn the Patriots starting gig. With less than two weeks until the season opener, however, if he misses more time, doubts could creep up.