Around the NFL

Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 02:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The world has long known about the special (and at times superhuman) abilities of Cameron Jerrell Newton.

Bill Belichick likely did well before this summer, too, especially considering how their two on-field meetings turned out (Newton 2, Belichick 0). The usually stoic and, well, bland coach did something a little out of character on Monday now that Newton is on his team: He showered the quarterback with compliments.

"Being with him every day, he's an extremely hard-working player. First guy in, last one out type of guy," Belichick said of Newton during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "He's really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature. I've been very impressed with that. He's done a very good job of picking it up. He's a very skilled athlete."

None of this is revelatory information. We all know how skilled Newton is, and his Instagram and YouTube channel will hit you over the head with how hard he works. Hearing it from Belichick is refreshing, though, because of a change in tone from a coach who typically shoots straight and never veers. It's also centered on a player who isn't afraid to be himself, which some saw as a potential clash with an organization that is about embracing its way -- The Patriot Way -- and falling in line while pushing toward the goal of another Lombardi Trophy.

Newton called being with the Patriots a "breath of fresh air" earlier this month, and it seems as if Belichick has also embraced the benefits of new oxygen for his seasoned approach.

This evaluation, however brief and relatively typical it is, comes just days after NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted veteran Brian Hoyer seemed to have the best grasp of the offense. Two days later, Giardi reported Newton was seeing an increase in reps as Jarrett Stidham dealt with a hip issue, indicating Newton had perhaps taken a step forward in whatever battle there might be for the starting job.

Look, let's be real: This is Newton's job to lose, and he's not going to lose it as long as he stays healthy. The former NFL MVP gives the Patriots the best chance of contending in their first year of the post-Tom Brady era, provided he has command of a notoriously complex offense by Week 1. Hoyer exists as a reliable understudy with a very visible ceiling who understands Josh McDaniels' system from his time backing up Brady, and Stidham is the possible long-term developmental player.

The moment the Patriots signed Newton, this was the logical course of action. Belichick would benefit from refusing to reveal his starter for Week 1, forcing a team to prep for either Newton or Hoyer (Stidham's injury essentially eliminates him from serious opposing consideration), which would include anticipating two differing styles of signal-callers. Always one for an edge, Belichick isn't going to volunteer such information and lose a possible advantage in use of time.

But again, we should expect No. 1 under center in Week 1. He's already impressed Belichick enough for him to admit it, which is more than some can say.

Related Content

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kenyan Drake in walking boot, held out of Cardinals practice 

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday while wearing a walking boot. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team kept the running back out of practice for precautionary reasons.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott paces the sidelines against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills 22-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Sean McDermott: Inconsistency in attendance policies is 'ridiculous'

Less than a week after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made his gripes about a potential disadvantage as the visiting team amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bills coach Sean McDermott voiced similar displeasure Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills
news

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins joined the list of teams limiting capacity to their home openers. The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans, along with other social distancing measures.
Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences
news

Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice. Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster
news

Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster

Immediately upon Earl Thomas' release from Baltimore, eyes turned to Dallas. However, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday morning that Dallas is happy with its current roster and safety position.
All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns
news

All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns

Testing irregularities at one of the labs used by the NFL led to 77 positives for COVID-19 on Saturday. All 77 original tests were rerun Sunday night, and every single one came back negative.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III reacts after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'still one of the best in this league' despite Ravens release

One of Earl Thomas' former teammates with the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman, believes whichever team signs the safety will be getting a motivated playmaker. 
Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2
news

Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is looking to follow-up a stellar rookie season by becoming a receiver and pass-blocker out of the backfield.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell wishes NFL 'had listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick regarding why he began kneeling in 2016  

Over the past few months, the NFL and its players have used their prominent platform to ensure the dialogue surrounding the need for criminal and social justice reform in the United States stays alive and leads to tangible change. Commissioner Roger Goodell joined former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho to continue that important conversation Sunday night. 
Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury
news

Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Lamar Jackson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and they are simply erring on the side of caution, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL