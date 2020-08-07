Around the NFL

Cam Newton: Joining Patriots 'just a breath of fresh air'

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's redemption tour took a while to reach New England, but now that he's there, he's already taking the next steps toward future success.

The goal for the former NFL Most Valuable Player is to again produce victories -- but he's not doing it to please the public.

"I don't have to prove nothing, because at the end of the day, especially not to nobody," Newton said during his Friday press conference. "Now I have to prove it to myself, that's a daily challenge and I don't think nobody's expectations will ever surpass my expectations for myself. I'm just looking forward to the challenge and knowing and picking up this whole system, not only the philosophical way of the offense, but also how things are ran."

Newton's once-magical run with the Panthers came to a very unceremonious conclusion this offseason with his release after it became clear Carolina wouldn't be able to find a suitable trade partner. He sat on the open market for months while others received contracts, training to return fully healthy after missing the majority of the 2019 season due to injury and occupying his downtime by posting videos of such efforts to his YouTube page.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn't help much, either. Unable to travel to a team for a visit and physical, Newton was left to prepare his body while waiting. The call finally came from the Patriots -- the lone logical landing spot left -- in late June, and by early July, Newton was officially joining the team still stinging from the departure of Tom Brady.

Newton is tasked with two great challenges: Prove he can return to his MVP-level play (or something near that level), and do so while also becoming an adequate-or-better replacement for Brady in a market that is well-adjusted to perennial success.

"It's just a breath of fresh air to be honest with you," Newton said of his new environment and the attempt to replace Brady. "It's a challenge that I have to expect each and every day. But no challenge is ever gonna be greater than the challenge, a personal challenge, that I challenge myself personally. We all know what that was and what that is and it needs no mention.

"But at the same time for me, I think I got my hands full with trying to learn as much ... in a short period of time and that's what I'm trying to do, meeting with coaches day to day, getting assistance from Hoyster (QB Brian Hoyer), as well as Stiddy (QB Jarrett Stidham). You know, those guys have been unbelievable throughout this process, too."

Yes, there's the challenge of beating out a second-year signal-caller and a seasoned veteran for the starting job, too, but when Newton signed, most everyone knew the score. This is Newton's job to lose, and Newton's fan base to claim.

It's still on the coast, but it's far from the blue, silver and black of Charlotte. Instead of a mantra of "Keep Pounding," New England fans are only expecting one thing out of Newton's Patriots: Keep winning.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) jogs toward the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Peterson: Winning title is ultimate goal, not breaking Smith's record

"Winning a championship" is what Adrian Peterson is really chasing, not Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) is seen during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Eagles re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Vinny Curry is flying back to Philly. The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing the defensive end to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr.(44) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

After much delay and a bit of mystery, outside linebacker Vic Beasley reported to Titans training camp on Friday.
Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that it has activated wide receiver James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 
news

Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 

Sixty-eight-year old Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling reporters on Friday, "I feel very good about the environment that we're in."
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'
news

Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Robert Woods is looking for an extension to stay with the Rams for the remainder of his career. 
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
news

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'
news

Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2019, and the Cardinals pass rusher is aiming for the mark in 2020.
Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history
news

Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Brandin Cooks has had multiple concussions throughout his six-year career, but the speedy wideout has no concerns on the matter as he heads into a new phase with Houston. 
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election
news

Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined a panel, moderated by NFL Network's Steve Wyche, alongside NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan and Natalie Tran, the executive director of the CAA Foundation, to discuss the importance of the newly-launched NFL Votes initiative. 
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans
news

Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at Lambeau Field for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
