Cam Newton: Joining Patriots 'just a breath of fresh air'

Newton is tasked with two great challenges: Prove he can return to his MVP-level play (or something near that level), and do so while also becoming an adequate-or-better replacement for Brady in a market that is well-adjusted to perennial success.

"It's just a breath of fresh air to be honest with you," Newton said of his new environment and the attempt to replace Brady. "It's a challenge that I have to expect each and every day. But no challenge is ever gonna be greater than the challenge, a personal challenge, that I challenge myself personally. We all know what that was and what that is and it needs no mention.

"But at the same time for me, I think I got my hands full with trying to learn as much ... in a short period of time and that's what I'm trying to do, meeting with coaches day to day, getting assistance from Hoyster (QB Brian Hoyer), as well as Stiddy (QB Jarrett Stidham). You know, those guys have been unbelievable throughout this process, too."

Yes, there's the challenge of beating out a second-year signal-caller and a seasoned veteran for the starting job, too, but when Newton signed, most everyone knew the score. This is Newton's job to lose, and Newton's fan base to claim.