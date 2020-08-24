2020 NFL training camp's early winners and losers: Raiders rookies shining bright, A.J. Green can't get right

Chargers' wide receiver depth: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that starter Mike Williams is "week to week" with a shoulder sprain and his status for Week 1 is uncertain. This is especially concerning because of Williams' history of nagging injuries and the Chargers' lack of depth at the position. Jalen Guyton may next up to get snaps on the outside. Late-round rookies K.J. Hill and Joe Reed will get more opportunities. None of the above has ever caught a pass at the NFL level, making this a group screaming for a veteran pickup.

Josh Norman, Bills cornerback: Signing Norman to an aggressive one-year contract was one of the biggest calculated risks taken by Bills general manager Brandon Beane. Norman was not effective when he was on the field last season in Washington. Now, after suffering a hamstring injury, he will be out for "some time," according to coach Sean McDermott. Only half of Norman's $6 million contract was fully guaranteed, so his status is one that is worth watching leading up to Week 1. Levi Wallace is a capable starter if Norman isn't ready or doesn't make the team.

A.J. Green truthers: I'm among the true believers who expect Green to re-emerge as a top-10 receiver when he's on the field again. At some point, however, the Bengals' No. 1 option needs to prove he can stay healthy. He's been out for virtually all of camp with a hamstring injury. Green, 32, missed seven games in 2018 and all of last season with lower-body ailments. With Green out of the mix, Auden Tate took center stage at the Bengals' scrimmage. Tate showed late last season he is worthy of snaps despite the Bengals' depth at the position.

Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: When one beat writer notes how sluggish Mariota has looked in training camp, I take note. When three of them write about what a poor week Mariota had, he makes the column. It's not a huge shock that Mariota's throws haven't looked great in practice because it's been a while since his throws looked great in games. Jon Gruden's offense is also a complicated system to pick up quickly. With that said, any pressure that Derek Carr could have felt based on Mariota's contract is dissipating by the day. Carr clearly gives Las Vegas the better chance to win in Week 1, Week 10 and Week 17.