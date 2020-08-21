49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

The battle between AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams continues to be the talk of 49ers training camp.
Bosa routinely trounced OTs last year, but has found the path to the QB more difficult to achieve with Williams blocking his way during camp this season.
The battles even have 49ers general manager John Lynch giddy.
"I will say it's must-see TV to watch those two," he said, via the team's official twitter feed. "Wherever I'm on the field I try to watch the whole picture, but my eyes go right there. Two pros that are incredibly blessed with talent. But they really are technicians and want to be great, and they challenge each other each and every day. And to watch the respect amongst each other. It looks like during the snap they trying to kill each other, but then they help each other up. They compare notes. It's really been fun to watch. Two guys who can do it as well as anyone in this league and the coolest thing is to hear them say how much better they're going to be for it. Iron sharpening iron at the highest level."
Luckily for both Bosa and Williams, they won't have to face off once the games start.
The 49ers importing Williams to replace retiring LT Joe Staley was a brilliant move by Lynch. The seven-time Pro Bowler remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy. Stonewalling a Bosa during practice indicates the 32-year-old hasn't missed a beat despite sitting out all of last year.
While Lynch is enthralled watching the two battle in training camp, he might not be so thrilled when those glowing comments are used by agents when it's time for Williams and Bosa to get paid on new contracts.