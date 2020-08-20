Training Camp Buzz: Trade for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue isn't imminent

Training Camp

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Jaguars are open to trading Yannick Ngakoue. They're also open to keeping him. Just don't expect either development to materialize anytime soon. Amid buzz that Ngakoue is about to be moved, possibly to the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported a deal isn't impending. "I'm not saying it couldn't happen, but as of now, no trade is imminent or close," Rapoport said. "And several of the teams that are reported to be involved, including the Jets, are not actually involved. There could be a market, I know the Jaguars have had certainly some interest in trading Yannick Ngakoue, it's something they would absolutely consider for the right price. You look at this guy, he's young, he's a pass rusher, premier position, he makes a lot of money, which makes it hard for a lot of teams to take on in a pandemic but the price is going to be high. You're looking at probably a second-round pick or better." The fifth-year pass rusher is still seeking his own price for his services. He's the league's lone player to not sign his franchise tender ($17.8 million) and has been adamant about not wanting to play in Jacksonville anymore. Rapoport noted that Ngakoue recently signed with a new agency and therefore could mend fences with Jags management. "They've had kind of a reboot," Rapoport said. "It will be interesting to see if at the end of all this, after public vows to not play for the Jaguars, we will see if he ends up going back and deciding to get paid rather than not get paid. All options are still on the table, but nothing is imminent for one of the best players still unsigned." Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jags general manager David Caldwell called the report of a Ngakoue trade being extremely close "erroneous" during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview Thursday.
  • The Panthers have a punt returner: Pharoh Cooper, whom they signed this offseason and was an All-Pro selection in 2017. But they're working out another All-Pro who used to return punts in college: Christian McCaffrey. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters he wants to give a few guys a look -- D.J. Moore is also taking reps -- since he won't have preseason games to evaluate.
  • Nick Bosa made many offensive linemen look silly his rookie season but the young edge rusher may have found his kryptonite: new teammate Trent Williams. According to multiple accounts from those on the scene, the 2019 DROY went 0-of-4 in one-on-one pass rush drills against the seven-time Pro Bowler. Even after spending over a year away from the field, Williams has not missed a beat.
  • The Colts have a fierce camp competition underway. Jerrod Johnson or Julian Blackmon?
  • David Bakhtiari was a full participant Thursday, but his day wasn't without a scare. Two days after limping off the practice field, and a day after skipping 11-on-11 drills, the Packers left tackle briefly went down during a drill, got up and removed his helmet, before eventually returning. Garafolo reported Green Bay is hoping to extend Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector in the coming weeks.
  • Alvin Kamara said he played the 2019 season on one leg. The Saints running back was still great, if not elite. But perhaps he'll play more like his 2017-18 self now that he's healthy. He apparently looks different in practice, already. "Clearly he's back to 100 percent," Saints RBs coach Joel Thomas said.
  • Zack Moss was the 10th running back to come off the board when the Bills selected him No. 86 overall in the 2020 draft. The rookie is listed at 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, about 20 pounds less than when he was bowling over defenders at Utah. That weight loss hasn't hurt him in the weight room, as Moss boasted to beat reporters that he can squat "a few" reps of 600 pounds. There's a category he's perhaps first in among his running back brethren.
  • It's still surreal to see Alex Smith practicing, much less competing for Washington's starting quarterback job with Dwayne Haskins, less than two years removed from suffering a leg injury that nearly took Smith's life. Tuesday was the veteran's first in pads. Thursday was his first in 9-on-9 drills. "It's about getting comfortable, it's another step in the process," Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters. "... It is another milestone for Alex, and I'm very happy for him."
  • The San Francisco 49ers' issues at wide receiver are well documented. Deebo Samuel might miss part of the season and Jalen Hurd is out for all of it. The Niners are about to get a good look at Jaron Brown and Tavon Austin, both of whom signed in the past week. Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, the team is liking what it's seeing from someone it's a bit more familiar with. Trent Taylor, who missed all of 2019 with a foot injury, has impressed at wideout and could also serve as a punt returner. There's stiff competition transpiring on the other side of the ball as well, at cornerback. The 49ers are still trying to decide who will start opposite Richard Sherman. While Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon were thought to be the front-runners entering camp, Wyche reported Jason Verrett has been "outstanding" early on. Injuries have limited the former Chargers DB to just two games over the past three seasons.

