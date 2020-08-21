Training Camp Buzz: Raiders continue to monitor Yannick Ngakoue situation

Along with moving from cornerback to safety, Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jalen Mills is also taking on a leadership role for the team. In each instance, Mills, who re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, is looking to fill the shoes of Malcolm Jenkins. The green-mohawked Mills recently asked coach Doug Pederson if he could address the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The ensuing speech saw Mills employ his teammates to focus on the task at hand despite the distractions of the COVID-19 pandemic and to take care of their jobs each and every day. It was a pleasant turn of events that impressed the Eagles staff and might well lead to an extended stay in Philadelphia if Mills blossoms in his new roles, Garafolo added.