Training Camp Buzz: Raiders continue to monitor Yannick Ngakoue situation

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- With another day of training camp underway, Yannick Ngakoue is still a Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and there is still nothing imminent on the trade front, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. However, there are some teams who have been interested over the past couple months, but most have not maintained that interest. The Raiders, who had discussions before the draft, have kept up their interest and are keeping tabs on the situation, as Rapoport reported Friday. Nonetheless, it remains a tricky wicket. Though the Jaguars are open to trading the former Pro Bowler, finding a suitor who can take on north of $17 million on the salary cap and part with enough draft picks is a huge hurdle, Rapoport added. As training camp practices burn through another day, Ngakoue's future remains an unclear one.
- Sure, it's just a scrimmage and a first one at that, but there's excitement emanating from Cincinnati. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft was perfect on the first drive of his first scrimmage. Joe Burrow was 6-for-6 for 69 yards with a six-yard TD strike to Auden Tate to begin Friday's scrimmage, per ESPN's Ben Baby. While there is often much too much ado in regards to practice performances early in training camp, perfect is perfect and no doubt a welcomed sign as Burrow is taking his first steps in what the franchise hopes will be a fruitful rookie season.
- In other news regarding rookie QB performances at camp, No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins hasn't exactly stepped up with Ryan Fitzpatrick absent on Friday as he -- and Josh Rosen -- have thrown picks, per The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.
- A dynamic dual threat out of the backfield, Saints running back Alvin Kamara had 1,330 yards from scrimmage last season with five touchdowns on the ground and 81 receptions. Not bad, but not the Kamara we're used to. That was a product of ankle and knee injuries. Kamara missed two games, but the injuries were clearly a larger hindrance as he was limited to nine starts and his aforementioned numbers were lower than accustomed. Joining Inside Training Camp LIVE on Friday, Kamara said he aspires to showcase his past outstanding form and move past his injury-riddled last campaign. "Honestly, I just want to go out and be the best version of me. Obviously, last year with injuries I was kinda held back, didn't get to really do what I wanted to do. I was on pace the first couple of games and was feeling great. I just want to show what everybody's used to and that's a powerful, explosive, highlight-making running back. So that's what I'm focused on." Reaffirming his focus, when he was asked about the prospects of securing a new contract -- he's entering the final season of his rookie deal -- Kamara said that's not weighing on his mind. "I don't know where we at. I'm here working, I'm here practicing," Kamara said. "Whenever that gets handled, it gets handled. I'm just doing what I gotta do for now." Kamara was certainly looking like his phenomenal self on Friday.
Along with moving from cornerback to safety, Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jalen Mills is also taking on a leadership role for the team. In each instance, Mills, who re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, is looking to fill the shoes of Malcolm Jenkins. The green-mohawked Mills recently asked coach Doug Pederson if he could address the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The ensuing speech saw Mills employ his teammates to focus on the task at hand despite the distractions of the COVID-19 pandemic and to take care of their jobs each and every day. It was a pleasant turn of events that impressed the Eagles staff and might well lead to an extended stay in Philadelphia if Mills blossoms in his new roles, Garafolo added.
- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his debut on the Cowboys' practice field on Friday. He was wearing a mask and met one of his team's newest signings, defensive end Everson Griffen, who he bumped knuckles with, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
- Since the onset of training camp, second-round rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has impressed with his versatility to line up deep, in the slot or alone wide and coach Bruce Arians said he'll compete for a starting spot. His versatility will apparently extend beyond defense, though, as NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that the Minnesota product will vie to become the team's punt returner.