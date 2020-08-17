Training Camp Buzz: Bucs break a sweat in first padded practice

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".
- 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked if thought about opting out had his new contract not been agreed, which was floated as a possibility by NFL Network's Mike Silver, via Kittle's agent Jack Bechta. His response? "No, not really. I know my relationship with the organization, especially with the team, coach Shanahan, John Lynch, and I know how they value me," he told reporters. "So I knew it was going to take a while to get on the same page. But we worked together through it and yet it took seven months, it's a lot longer than I wanted to, but we got it done, and I'm incredibly happy with the deal that we made. It makes me feel like a valued member of this organization. That's all I really wanted. Now that I have that, I don't have to really worry about anything else. I can just go out there and have fun."
- Rob Gronkowski returns to the NFL after an 18-month hiatus to join his pal Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Participating in his first training camp since 2018, Gronk will have some work to do to get back up to game speed. Bucs coach Bruce Arians is certainly paying close attention to the tight end's conditioning. "He's probably in New England shape, but he's not in Florida shape. That humidity and heat's kicking his a-- pretty good," Arians said before mentioning that he and Gronk had a laugh on the practice field about how he's probably never sweated that much in his life.
- Speaking of TB12, NFL Network's James Palmer provided a couple notes on how Brady fared in his first padded practice in Tampa.
- Reporting live from Cardinals training camp, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz checked into provide an update on DeAndre Hopkins, noting that the All-Pro receiver missed a second straight day of practice due to a sore left hamstring. All eyes will be on Hopkins as camp progresses, no doubt, but perhaps some attention should also be paid to the team's warmup songs. Today's selections? Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" and "Ambitionz Az a Ridah," Ruiz reported.
- Saints quarterback Drew Brees showed up to camp sporting a new look, something the veteran said he went with for a few different reasons. "It makes me feel younger, especially when I'm losing hair up top. I might as well just cut it off," Brees jokingly said of his newly shaved head. "When it's a 1,000 degrees outside, too, it cools things off a bit." Brees also went into his early impressions of the QB room, which now includes Jameis Winston. "I really like our quarterback room. Me, Tay-I almost said 'Taymeis'-Taysom [Hill] and Jameis. I think we all work well together." Lastly, Brees was asked for an update on where he is with curtailing his finger-licking habit. "I can't really think of a time where I've licked my fingers so we'll see," he said.
- "It's a lot of spreading of the ball so you might want to pick me back up on fantasy this year," Panthers receiver D.J. Moore advised NFL Network's Steve Smith after the former wideout asked what the offense will look like under Matt Rhule. The comment evoked memories of a classic moment that occurred between the two in Moore's rookie year. After discussing how he handled the virtual learning sessions that replaced OTAs, Moore touched on building chemistry with new QB1 Teddy Bridgewater in a new system. "Teddy's calm, cool and collected," he said. "Cam was awesome but Teddy's awesome too so they're just two different players but at the end of the day you just got to roll with who's back there and get the connection that you want with 'em so you can have a good season."
- Rhule's first day of practice got off to nice start, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. The Panthers coach allowed every coach, staff member and player to come in late if they wanted to so they could be with their kids for the first day of school. Defensive tackle Kawann Short and running back Mike Davis elected to do so, per Person.
- Bills cornerback Josh Norman introduced his teammates to the prowess that made him a standout in this league. The 32-year-old is entering Year 9 of his career, and his first campaign in Buffalo.
- Less than a week after being removed from the active/non-football injury list, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton looked good catching one of the many passes expected to come his way this season from Philip Rivers.
- Safety Ashtyn Davis flashed his ability to be a return specialist while at Cal but, if the 2020 third-rounder keeps showing off athleticism like this, the Jets might need to explore some other ways to employ the rookie.
- Padded practices kicked off for many teams on Monday, and a number of guys let their unbridled enthusiasm be known.