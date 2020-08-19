Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to win Dolphins' QB battle over Tua Tagovailoa

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Don't expect Brian Flores to name a starting quarterback soon, even if the Dolphins coach already knows who will pilot the offense in Week 1. It likely won't be the 22-year-old Miami drafted No. 5 overall in the 2020 draft but instead the 37-year-old who made the team more competitive in 2019 than anyone expected. "Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick school of competition," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said. "He wouldn't declare a starting quarterback in this competition this early. But the expectation is you're looking at the starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick." Garafolo pointed to the hiring of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who came out of retirement this year and has worked with Fitzpatrick at two previous stops (Jets, Bills). The long-term plan, of course, is to nurture Tua Tagovailoa. But the Alabama standout not starting from Day 1 isn't an indictment on his health, per Garafolo. "It's less a health thing with Tua, it's more, he's going to have to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick. It's not going to be about the hip, it's not going to be, we're going to redshirt this guy because he's not ready to go physically. It's really going to be about, let's give him the time to develop if he's not at the point to where he can beat out Fitzpatrick." 
  • With Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season, there's little standing in the way of Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire having a prominent role. NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha said CEH's work early in training camp is only helping his cause. "They're very excited about what that they've seen from him so far. Coming in they knew he was a smart kid, he's shown that. He's picking up the playbook pretty fast, they know he's a guy that can make plays out of the backfield and as a receiver. What Patrick Mahomes said about him the other day is he loves this kid's vision. The kid has a feel for finding the right running lanes, finding the right spaces in the passing game, being available when Mahomes needs a checkdown. Right now everything's going well for this running back. He's going to have a big year if things keep going in this direction."
  • Running back Miles Sanders is nursing a lower body injury that has him listed as "week-to-week" in the Eagles' injury report. But he's still keeping close with the team, and he's still able to dance -- sort of.
  • Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and his many weapons look to have picked up where they left off last year. And the Ravens might have a new one to worry about in rookie running back J.K. Dobbins.
  • Kirk Cousins is officially 32. That doesn't mean the Vikings' veteran QB is a step slower. During a birthday presser Wednesday, Cousins expressed a desire to use his legs more moving forward. He's coming off one of his better passing seasons and earned his second Pro Bowl nod. But it's never a bad idea to try to make defenses more honest via mobility. "I'm not going to say I'm Michael Vick, but I do have enough athleticism to make more plays with my feet," Cousins told reporters.
  • Mike McCarthy has served as his team's play-caller for the better part of his past 20 years in the NFL. But his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys begins with McCarthy delegating that role to Kellen Moore. The 32-year-old proved his worth as a first-time offensive coordinator while orchestrating one of the league's best units. Moreover, McCarthy believes not calling plays will make him a better head coach. "It's the best decision for this football team," the former Packers coach said. "There's so much more that I want to and need to focus on as far as building the program the way I see it needs to be done, so there's a lot of energy that goes through that. I just didn't want to short the offense. I felt like I did that at times in Green Bay."
  • The Cleveland Browns signed Case Keenum to back-up Baker Mayfield. But first-year coach Kevin Stefanski knows from his time with Keenum in Minnesota that the veteran could set a great example for his young franchise QB. "On the practice field, in the meeting room, in the weight room. I mean, all over," Stefanski said. "I think Case, I've been around him so I know him. He's a son of coach, he loves this game and he wants to win and he wants to be a part of winning. And I know that relationship obviously is so important between the starter and the backup and I could tell you that he's eager to help this team win in any way he can and that's supporting Baker in any way he can."

