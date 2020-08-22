Training Camp

Presented By

Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs practice in front of fans at Arrowhead Stadium

Published: Aug 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Before there are games, there must be practice. That goes for having fans in the stands, as well. For the first time in training camp across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs held practice in front of a crowd. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the reigning Super Bowl champs were expecting about 2,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday morning. "The fans brought the energy," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB-TV. "Our players were vibing off that. It's good to be back in the Kingdom." The complex was marked with social distance cues and masks were required, while attendees sat in pods on both sidelines. The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in less than three weeks in the 2020 NFL season opener. The team announced plans earlier in the week to have a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent for its three September home games.
  • Speaking of practice, Washington coach Ron Rivera was not happy with how his football team did it Saturday. He reportedly lit into the players before pointing to elder statesmen Adrian Peterson and Thomas Davis as proxies for how to work. "Ask those guys! They know what to do. ... That's why they're still playing!" Rivera said, per NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay. He had other, choice words for guard Wes Martin. Afterward, Rivera deemed the practice "unacceptable." The 58-year-old coach also addressed his recent cancer diagnosis. "I know I'm going to struggle and the days that I do, the coaches will have to step up and the players will have to step up," he said. "The prognosis is good, so I'm fairly confident and I can't wait to get this thing started and get it over with." Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered his condolences to Rivera on Saturday.
  • From scout team to playing both ways? That might be the career path for the New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi. Entering his fourth season in the league, Kaufusi was a third-round pick of the Ravens but has played the last two seasons at defensive end for the Jets. Now, he might be playing tight end, as well. "He was killing us on scout team," Jets coach Adam Gase said, via team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
  • The Los Angeles Rams will hold their first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. It might be one of their more important practices of training camp. With only two scrimmages scheduled, and no preseason games, the Rams' opening practice in their new digs will be instrumental for evaluation purposes. Coach Sean McVay said they plan to run about 65-70 plays, via the team website. The $5 billion dollar complex is set to host its first NFL game Sept. 13 when the Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Related Content

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders continue to monitor Yannick Ngakoue situation

Still no trade imminent for Jacksonville's disgruntled pass rusher, but the Las Vegas Raiders do have an eye on the situation. Joe Burrow also had a resounding scrimmage debut and Jalen Mills is impressing in his new roles.
Infusion of Pro Bowlers on D key to Cowboys' 2020 success
news

Infusion of Pro Bowlers on D key to Cowboys' 2020 success

The Cowboys were able to scoop up a plethora of Pro Bowlers this offseason, including Dontari Poe and Everson Griffen. Jim Trotter examines the potential impact of these additions on Dallas' defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Trade for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue isn't imminent

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Training Camp Buzz: Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to win Dolphins' QB battle over Tua Tagovailoa
news

Training Camp Buzz: Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to win Dolphins' QB battle over Tua Tagovailoa

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks early risers in training camp
news

NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks early risers in training camp

With NFL teams holding their first padded practices of 2020 this week, Dan Hanzus explores the league to identify who's up and who's down through the early going of training camp. Check out the updated Power Rankings.
ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track
news

ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track

Is there any way his break from Bill Belichick DIDN'T affect Tom Brady? Can Ron Rivera jump-start a revival in Washington? As the 2020 NFL season draws nearer, Marc Sessler identifies one storyline to track for every letter of the alphabet.
Training Camp Buzz: Washington gets first look at Alex Smith, Chase Young in pads
news

Training Camp Buzz: Washington gets first look at Alex Smith, Chase Young in pads

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
NFL training camp 2020: 13 early storylines to watch
news

NFL training camp 2020: 13 early storylines to watch

Gregg Rosenthal identifies 13 early storylines to watch as training camps ramp up around the NFL, including a setback for the Dallas Cowboys and intrigue at quarterback for the Washington Football Team.
Training Camp Buzz: Bucs break a sweat in first padded practice
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs break a sweat in first padded practice

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
NFC training camp battles to watch: Bears QB, Eagles WR, more
news

NFC training camp battles to watch: Bears QB, Eagles WR, more

Gregg Rosenthal examines the top 20 training camp battles to watch in the NFC, including a crucial showdown between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
2020 NFL training camp: Intriguing storylines in unprecedented times
news

2020 NFL training camp: Intriguing storylines in unprecedented times

After an unimaginable offseason, NFL training camp is opening with the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are the most intriguing storylines to follow in the coming weeks? Judy Battista, Jeffri Chadiha, Michael Silver and Jim Trotter weigh in.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL