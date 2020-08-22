Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs practice in front of fans at Arrowhead Stadium

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- Before there are games, there must be practice. That goes for having fans in the stands, as well. For the first time in training camp across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs held practice in front of a crowd. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the reigning Super Bowl champs were expecting about 2,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday morning. "The fans brought the energy," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB-TV. "Our players were vibing off that. It's good to be back in the Kingdom." The complex was marked with social distance cues and masks were required, while attendees sat in pods on both sidelines. The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in less than three weeks in the 2020 NFL season opener. The team announced plans earlier in the week to have a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent for its three September home games.
- Speaking of practice, Washington coach Ron Rivera was not happy with how his football team did it Saturday. He reportedly lit into the players before pointing to elder statesmen Adrian Peterson and Thomas Davis as proxies for how to work. "Ask those guys! They know what to do. ... That's why they're still playing!" Rivera said, per NBC Sports' J.P. Finlay. He had other, choice words for guard Wes Martin. Afterward, Rivera deemed the practice "unacceptable." The 58-year-old coach also addressed his recent cancer diagnosis. "I know I'm going to struggle and the days that I do, the coaches will have to step up and the players will have to step up," he said. "The prognosis is good, so I'm fairly confident and I can't wait to get this thing started and get it over with." Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered his condolences to Rivera on Saturday.
- From scout team to playing both ways? That might be the career path for the New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi. Entering his fourth season in the league, Kaufusi was a third-round pick of the Ravens but has played the last two seasons at defensive end for the Jets. Now, he might be playing tight end, as well. "He was killing us on scout team," Jets coach Adam Gase said, via team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
- The Los Angeles Rams will hold their first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. It might be one of their more important practices of training camp. With only two scrimmages scheduled, and no preseason games, the Rams' opening practice in their new digs will be instrumental for evaluation purposes. Coach Sean McVay said they plan to run about 65-70 plays, via the team website. The $5 billion dollar complex is set to host its first NFL game Sept. 13 when the Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys.