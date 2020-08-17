Around the NFL

Chiefs finalize plans to host games with approximately 22 percent capacity

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 05:50 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The reigning champions will only be welcoming back a fraction of their fan base in September.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs have finalized plans for a reduced capacity of approximately 22% to kick off the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.

Among the finalization of plans is a comprehensive health and safety protocol not unlike those introduced by fellow NFL clubs in other cities. The Chiefs have rolled out enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, will subject all staff members to health screenings upon arrival, and will direct all staffers to wear personal protective equipment and exercise proper hygiene.

For guests, physical distancing measures will be implemented, including in seating areas, as well as high-traffic areas. Hand sanitation stations have been installed throughout Arrowhead Stadium, which will be completely cashless to minimize staff-guest contact during transactions. As expected, masks are required for all who enter the complex, and the Chiefs will provide a commemorative mask for all who attend the first three games.

All bags, including previously approved clear bags, are prohibited inside the stadium to minimize security-guest contact. Smoking and spitting are prohibited inside the stadium as well, and distancing measures will be enforced in the parking lot for those who choose to tailgate.

The Chiefs joined a host of other NFL teams in introducing plans for fan attendance this season, including but not limited to the Cowboys, whose plan was built around its concept of seating pods and airflow throughout its home facility.

