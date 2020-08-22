Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to return to practice on Saturday, coach Brian Flores told the media. Fitzpatrick missed Friday's practice due to undisclosed personal reasons.
- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Saturday morning that running back Todd Gurley would be limited in practice, as would Pro Bowl center Alex Mack. Rookie second-round defensive lineman Marlon Davidson would also be held back due to a knee strain that Quinn added he didn't believe would affect Davidson in the long-term. The team also announced it signed offensive tackle Ka'John Armstrong on Saturday, the team announced.
- The New York Jets announced the signing of safety Anthony Cioffi on Saturday and the subsequent release of tight end Connor Davis. The team also announced the activation of tight ends Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown, along with linebacker Avery Williamson, who are each practicing on Saturday.
- Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia did not get into specifics in regards to injuries, but said rookie running back D'Andre Swift and running back Bo Scarborough would not be returning to practice Saturday.