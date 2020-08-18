Training Camp Buzz: Washington fans get first looks at Alex Smith, Chase Young in pads

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- The Washington Football Team finally broke out the pads on Tuesday, allowing spectators to catch their first glimpses of a few intriguing names. Among those players is quarterback Alex Smith, whose well-documented road to recovery from a devastating leg injury nearly two years ago will remain a noteworthy story to watch as camp progresses. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offered his take on what Smith could mean to the team moving forward, first praising the former No. 1 overall pick's perseverance before tempering expectations that Smith could be playing in games as soon as Week 1. "To me, I still think he has value to this organization even if he's not taking snaps, if he's not suiting up on game day," he said. "Just from the standpoint of him being able to mentor Dwayne Haskins, being able to show him how to prepare, how to get ready during the week. He could help him mechanically, there's so many different things he could do to help Dwayne Haskins…I think that relationship could be big for Haskins' development."
- Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, also took the field for his first padded practice as a pro. As evidenced by the big eyes emoji that accompanied his clip, the former Ohio State Buckeye already looks like a problem. New number, same power.
- The birds were up bright and early but cornerback Jimmy Moreland gave them a little competition with this serenade. It's definitely training camp season, y'all.
- Checking in live from Vikings training camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that running back Dalvin Cook is being held out of drills as the two sides work on a contract extension. "This situation has to come to a head soon," Pelissero said. "Either Cook is gonna become one of the higher-paid running backs in the NFL on a fair, long-term deal with the Vikings or they're eventually gonna reintegrate him into practice and he will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract."
- Bucs receiver Mike Evans is already a fan of his new legendary teammate. The Pro Bowl wideout said Tom Brady is "already up there as of my favorite teammates even though we've only had a few practices together," per ESPN. Evans was also asked what it's like having a quickly blossoming relationship with a "living legend," to which he replied, "He's trying to turn me into a living legend as well." Considering that Evans is already a top-30 player, according to his peers, this claim has to excite Bucs fans even more. Keeping that theme of "living legend" in mind, here's a clip of Brady throwing to a guy who he helped earn that moniker. Shouldn't be hard to tell who that is.
- The Green Bay Packers decided to have a little fun to commence their first padded practice. No need to adjust your screen, just follow along.
- The Patriots will look different in 2020, most notably under center with the arrival of Cam Newton. Jeremiah provided an analogy for the scenario Newton is facing entering Year 1 in New England. "It's like when you're a kid and you get excited to go to Disney Land and you wait all year and you get there and you find out the Matter Horn and Space Mountain are closed," Jeremiah said of the opt outs that left the franchise without some key players. NFL Network's Terrell Davis, who has some doubts about the Pats' long-term potential, sees the motivated QB still finding a way to find some success, if healthy. "It's a different team and it's a different challenge for Cam Newton. But I would say this, I think if there is a team and a quarterback who could overcome these challenges, it's someone like Cam Newton."
- A lot has been said and will continue to be said of Newton joining a team known for being more on the reserved side but don't let the new threads fool you: the charismatic signal-caller is still going to be himself through and through.
- Bradley Chubb and Von Miller provided a welcome sight from Broncos camp. Whether or not the fearsome pass rushers were actually laughing about that particular comment is up for debate but what isn't is the fact the return of Chubb, who spent months rehabbing after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, will be a boost for Denver's D.
- Wondering if Baltimore is ready to run it back? Perhaps these clips will put those thoughts to rest. The never-ending content fountain that is the Ravens continues to flow, with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, fan and team favorite Mark Ingram and newcomer Calais Campbell bringing the energy live from Owings Mills, Md.
- Having watch troubles? Never fear, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is here. The All-Pro corner displayed impeccable timing numerous times in 2019, placing among the league's best in passes defended (17) and picks (6).
- Falcons fans are hoping cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who signed with Atlanta on Aug. 3, brings this type of ballhawk ability to the regular season. The 28-year-old jumped this route pretty smoothly, to say the least.