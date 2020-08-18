Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Washington fans get first looks at Alex Smith, Chase Young in pads

Published: Aug 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Washington Football Team finally broke out the pads on Tuesday, allowing spectators to catch their first glimpses of a few intriguing names. Among those players is quarterback Alex Smith, whose well-documented road to recovery from a devastating leg injury nearly two years ago will remain a noteworthy story to watch as camp progresses. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offered his take on what Smith could mean to the team moving forward, first praising the former No. 1 overall pick's perseverance before tempering expectations that Smith could be playing in games as soon as Week 1. "To me, I still think he has value to this organization even if he's not taking snaps, if he's not suiting up on game day," he said. "Just from the standpoint of him being able to mentor Dwayne Haskins, being able to show him how to prepare, how to get ready during the week. He could help him mechanically, there's so many different things he could do to help Dwayne Haskins…I think that relationship could be big for Haskins' development."
  • Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, also took the field for his first padded practice as a pro. As evidenced by the big eyes emoji that accompanied his clip, the former Ohio State Buckeye already looks like a problem. New number, same power.
  • The birds were up bright and early but cornerback Jimmy Moreland gave them a little competition with this serenade. It's definitely training camp season, y'all.
  • Checking in live from Vikings training camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that running back Dalvin Cook is being held out of drills as the two sides work on a contract extension. "This situation has to come to a head soon," Pelissero said. "Either Cook is gonna become one of the higher-paid running backs in the NFL on a fair, long-term deal with the Vikings or they're eventually gonna reintegrate him into practice and he will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract."
  • Bucs receiver Mike Evans is already a fan of his new legendary teammate. The Pro Bowl wideout said Tom Brady is "already up there as of my favorite teammates even though we've only had a few practices together," per ESPN. Evans was also asked what it's like having a quickly blossoming relationship with a "living legend," to which he replied, "He's trying to turn me into a living legend as well." Considering that Evans is already a top-30 player, according to his peers, this claim has to excite Bucs fans even more. Keeping that theme of "living legend" in mind, here's a clip of Brady throwing to a guy who he helped earn that moniker. Shouldn't be hard to tell who that is.
  • The Green Bay Packers decided to have a little fun to commence their first padded practice. No need to adjust your screen, just follow along.
  • The Patriots will look different in 2020, most notably under center with the arrival of Cam Newton. Jeremiah provided an analogy for the scenario Newton is facing entering Year 1 in New England. "It's like when you're a kid and you get excited to go to Disney Land and you wait all year and you get there and you find out the Matter Horn and Space Mountain are closed," Jeremiah said of the opt outs that left the franchise without some key players. NFL Network's Terrell Davis, who has some doubts about the Pats' long-term potential, sees the motivated QB still finding a way to find some success, if healthy. "It's a different team and it's a different challenge for Cam Newton. But I would say this, I think if there is a team and a quarterback who could overcome these challenges, it's someone like Cam Newton."
  • A lot has been said and will continue to be said of Newton joining a team known for being more on the reserved side but don't let the new threads fool you: the charismatic signal-caller is still going to be himself through and through.
  • Bradley Chubb and Von Miller provided a welcome sight from Broncos camp. Whether or not the fearsome pass rushers were actually laughing about that particular comment is up for debate but what isn't is the fact the return of Chubb, who spent months rehabbing after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, will be a boost for Denver's D.
  • Wondering if Baltimore is ready to run it back? Perhaps these clips will put those thoughts to rest. The never-ending content fountain that is the Ravens continues to flow, with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, fan and team favorite Mark Ingram and newcomer Calais Campbell bringing the energy live from Owings Mills, Md.
  • Having watch troubles? Never fear, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is here. The All-Pro corner displayed impeccable timing numerous times in 2019, placing among the league's best in passes defended (17) and picks (6).
  • Falcons fans are hoping cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who signed with Atlanta on Aug. 3, brings this type of ballhawk ability to the regular season. The 28-year-old jumped this route pretty smoothly, to say the least.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Saints' Andrus Peat suffers broken thumb, timetable to return unclear

The New Orleans Saints offensive line has took a huge hit. Left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken thumb, Ian Rapoport reported.
Fans watch the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs play in Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
news

Titans' home opener will be held without fans

The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Tuesday.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave are on the mend in Philadelphia. Jamal Carter is on back on the field in Atlanta. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season

Detroit Lions former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson ended his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The issue continues to linger months later.
Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'
news

Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'

Gerald McCoy went down in a heap during the early portion of Cowboys practice on Monday holding his right leg. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy had a guttural reaction to seeing the injury in the first padded practice.
Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1
news

Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have hope injured defensive linemen Derek Barnett (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (pectoral) are back for the start of the regular season.
Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice
news

Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice

New York Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton's presence is being felt on both sides of the ball after the first padded practice of training camp.
Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor was a surprise first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft, but rookie wideout is making an impression after the first padded practice of training camp.
Melvin Ingram sitting out practices due to contract issues
news

Melvin Ingram sitting out practices due to contract issues

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has been in attendance at Los Angeles' practices, but is not taking part due to issues with his contract, which is entering its final year. 
Bears not allowing fans to attend games at Soldier Field indefinitely
news

Bears not allowing fans to attend games at Soldier Field indefinitely

The Chicago Bears will not play home games in front of fans indefinitely. The team announced the decision Monday, this after discussions were had about hosting a limited number of fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That was deemed unsafe.
Denver Broncos players heads onto the field under the Kansas City Chiefs pregame tunnel archway prior to kickoff of the NFL game in Kansas City, Mo.,Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. ( Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Chiefs finalize plans to host games with approximately 22 percent capacity

The reigning Super Bowl champions announced plans on Friday for a reduced attendance of approximately 22% the capacity at Arrowhead Stadium. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL