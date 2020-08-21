Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with leg injury

Perhaps the change in the QB reps in New England might be explained by an injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday that Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a leg injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, today, per sources informed of the situation.

The injury comes as Stidham has been battling Cam Newton for the starting job.

Giardi previously reported that Newton took an increased number of snaps in practice on Thursday. It's unclear if Stidham's injury played a role in that change.

Stidham has struggled with interceptions throughout training camp. It's possible the leg injury could have played a role in those mishaps -- not being able to drive the ball into tight windows -- or not. Coach Bill Belichick dismissed concerns over practice INTs Friday, saying that the team evaluates the entire body of work, not just one play or one practice.

The injury is an ill-timed hindrance to Stidham's chances of overtaking Newton.