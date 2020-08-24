Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams, who left practice with his arm hanging, was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and is considered week-to-week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. His collarbone is intact. At this point, his return to play timeline -- and status for the opener -- is not yet determined, Rapoport added.
- Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was back in individual drills. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is dealing with a hip flexor injury.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Monday after missing the previous two sessions with a groin injury. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who's been dealing with a soft-tissue injury, also returned.
- Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was spotted in a walking boot Monday, but coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed the issue following practice.
- The New England Patriots have re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk and signed rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett, the team announced.
- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is back at practice after missing Friday's due to a rib injury. Coach Vic Fangio told reporters linebacker Justin Strnad is out for the season after having surgery on his dislocated wrist.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and linebacker Za'Darius Smith returned to practice.
- Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill was limited at practice. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury.
- Veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham's time in New Orleans was short lived. Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed to reporters that the team released him. "It was a decision we made just based on what we've seen so far," said Payton. "We're going to give some of these younger guys more work."
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson says he's 100-percent with his groin. He sat out Thursday's practice but returned on Friday and participated in drills.