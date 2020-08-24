Kenyan Drake in walking boot, held out of Cardinals practice 

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday while wearing a walking boot.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team kept the running back out of practice for precautionary reasons, adding that the boot was due to general training camp soreness, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

The Cards don't expect the injury to affect Drake's readiness for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

A revelation in Kingsbury's offense, Drake earned 643 yards and eight TDs on just 123 carries in eight games in Arizona last year and added 174 receiving yards on 22 catches. A dual-threat, Drake fits perfectly into the Cardinals offense. He's such a good match the team was willing to transition tag him for a price of $8.48 million in 2020 to ensure he had at least one full year under Kingsbury.