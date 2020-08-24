Around the NFL

Kenyan Drake in walking boot, held out of Cardinals practice 

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 02:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday while wearing a walking boot.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team kept the running back out of practice for precautionary reasons, adding that the boot was due to general training camp soreness, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

The Cards don't expect the injury to affect Drake's readiness for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

A revelation in Kingsbury's offense, Drake earned 643 yards and eight TDs on just 123 carries in eight games in Arizona last year and added 174 receiving yards on 22 catches. A dual-threat, Drake fits perfectly into the Cardinals offense. He's such a good match the team was willing to transition tag him for a price of $8.48 million in 2020 to ensure he had at least one full year under Kingsbury.

If injury did keep Drake out any time this season, it would open the door for Chase Edmonds to grab a full-time role. At this point, however, it seems Arizona is just being cautious with Drake, as many teams are this time of year with starters.

Related Content

Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense
news

Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense

Bill Belichick likely knew well before this summer that a healthy Cam Newton is a serious problem in between the white lines. The usually stoic Patriots coach did something a little out of character on Monday now that Newton is on his team: He showered the quarterback with compliments.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott paces the sidelines against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills 22-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Sean McDermott: Inconsistency in attendance policies is 'ridiculous'

Less than a week after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made his gripes about a potential disadvantage as the visiting team amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bills coach Sean McDermott voiced similar displeasure Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills
news

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins joined the list of teams limiting capacity to their home openers. The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans, along with other social distancing measures.
Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences
news

Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice. Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster
news

Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster

Immediately upon Earl Thomas' release from Baltimore, eyes turned to Dallas. However, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday morning that Dallas is happy with its current roster and safety position.
All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns
news

All 77 false-positive COVID-19 tests come back negative upon reruns

Testing irregularities at one of the labs used by the NFL led to 77 positives for COVID-19 on Saturday. All 77 original tests were rerun Sunday night, and every single one came back negative.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III reacts after intercepting a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'still one of the best in this league' despite Ravens release

One of Earl Thomas' former teammates with the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman, believes whichever team signs the safety will be getting a motivated playmaker. 
Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2
news

Raiders believe Josh Jacobs can be a more 'complete running back' in Year 2

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is looking to follow-up a stellar rookie season by becoming a receiver and pass-blocker out of the backfield.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell wishes NFL 'had listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick regarding why he began kneeling in 2016  

Over the past few months, the NFL and its players have used their prominent platform to ensure the dialogue surrounding the need for criminal and social justice reform in the United States stays alive and leads to tangible change. Commissioner Roger Goodell joined former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho to continue that important conversation Sunday night. 
Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury
news

Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Lamar Jackson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and they are simply erring on the side of caution, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL