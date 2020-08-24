Around the NFL

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit carted off with apparent Achilles injury

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 03:49 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For the second straight year, the Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary.

That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, appears to have encountered a setback. Delpit suffered an Achilles injury during Browns practice Monday, according to the team, and was carted off the field. Delpit is undergoing further testing related to the injury, the team added. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport specified that Delpit will have an MRI tonight to determine if the Achilles has been torn.

Live coverage of Browns practice on NFL Network showed Delpit needing to be helped onto the cart before he was taken inside.

Delpit's sophomore season at LSU had him heading toward a first-round selection, but an ankle injury contributed to a down junior campaign, leading to Delpit's slide into the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland happily scooped him up at No. 44 overall, penciling Delpit in to replace the departed Damarious Randall on the back end of the defense.

The answer to an important void in Cleveland's secondary might need replacing if Delpit's injury ends up being as serious as it looked. The Browns remade their safety room in the offseason, signing Karl Joseph and veteran Andrew Sendejo along with drafting Delpit. Sendejo should be expected to step in in place of Delpit. Cleveland also has 2019 fourth-round pick Sheldrick Redwine as a possible option on the back end.

It's been a rough week or so when it comes to the Browns' injury report, which has seen promising second-year linebacker Mack Wilson carted off, Nick Chubb suffer a concussion and cornerback Kevin Johnson end up in the hospital with a lacerated liver. Delpit unfortunately joined that group Monday.

