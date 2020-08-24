Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice.
Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
The Ravens held Jackson out of practice over the weekend due to an abundance of caution. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that there are no big concerns about the severity of the injury.
Jackson returning to the practice field Monday confirms that the injury wasn't serious.
With increased concerns about soft-tissue injuries due to the truncated offseason, teams will err on the side of caution when it comes to groins, hamstrings and other such tweaks, particularly those of star players of Jackson's caliber.