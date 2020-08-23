Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury

Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson has missed the last two Ravens practices.
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Jackson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and they are simply erring on the side of caution, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.
When pressed about Jackson's status, Harbaugh declined to go further.
"I'm not getting into all that. We're not getting into injuries," Harbaugh said via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Harbaugh added cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Justice Hill are also dealing with soft-tissue ailments and they are going the safe route with them.
Jackson is coming off an MVP campaign in which he led the league with 36 touchdowns passes and set an NFL rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards.