2020 NFL season's top 10 rookie debuts: Jaguars aplenty!

WEEK 1 STATS: 25 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD, +38 RYOE.





Edwards-Helaire brought with him a worthy amount of hype so strong that it saw him selected in the first round of many fantasy drafts. While others scoffed, those risk-taking owners were immediately rewarded when CEH exploded for 138 rushing yards in the 2020 Kickoff Game. Kansas City was rewarded, too, watching its first-round pick exceed the standard by rushing for 38 yards over expectation. It's been a couple of years since Kareem Hunt was lighting it up in Kansas City, but Edwards-Helaire provided his best Hunt impression, gaining the most rushing yards in an NFL debut since Hunt went for 148 in Week 1 of 2017. Edwards-Helaire was also the first player with 100-plus rushing yards and one or more rushing touchdowns in his NFL debut since Saquon Barkley's 2018 debut against Jacksonville.





CEH's first game was more than a huge gust of fresh air to Chiefs fans, who grew accustomed to a no-name backfield committee in 2019. Last season in Kansas City, the starting running backs averaged a grand total of nine carries per game for 38.2 yards and less than half of a touchdown. Simply put, Kansas City's running game wasn't a threat. Thanks to the No. 32 overall pick from April, that is no longer the case. And even if defenses try to train their focus on stopping him, they'll fall short: