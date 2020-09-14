Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The expected bad news came down for Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that an MRI confirmed the RB tore his Achilles, per a source informed of the situation. The injury will end his season.

The test verified there was little hope for good news for Mack and the Colts after he left Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter.

Mack earned four carries for 26 yards and three catches for 30 before leaving with the injury. The starting running back is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he rushed for 1,091 yards. In four years, the RB has never played a full 16-game slate. He'll make it just one tilt in 2020.

Mack is set to be a free agent in 2021. The injury could spell the end to his run in Indy.