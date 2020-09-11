2020 NFL season: Nine players poised to earn a big payday

2020 base salary: $1.3 million, in final year of a four-year, $6.4 million rookie contract.





The chances of Cook and the Vikings getting a long-term extension done in the immediate future were pretty much nixed by the team's addition of trade prize Yannick Ngakoue; even with the reduction in salary Ngakoue agreed to, Minnesota has less than $400,000 in cap space for 2020, per Over the Cap. The team figures to potentially have difficulty finding room for a Cook extension in 2021, as well, presuming the cap is lowered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as one of the top all-around backs in the NFL coming off his best season to date (1,135 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs, 4.5 yards per carry), he'll provide the kind of play this year that definitely puts Minnesota in a tough spot next offseason. The Vikings will be forced to find a way to pay him or hang on to him via the franchise tag; either way, by the end of the season, the former second-round pick should be looking forward to a handsome bump in compensation. If, of course, he can stay healthy.