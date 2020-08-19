Around the NFL

Dalvin Cook, Vikings break off contract extension talks

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 01:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have kept Dalvin Cook off the practice field early in training camp in hopes of coming to a long-term deal. Those hopes became dimmer Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that contract talks between the Vikings and Cook broke off Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Talks could restart at a later date, Pelissero noted, but at this point, the star running back is staring at playing 2020 on the final year of his rookie contract.

Cook has insisted he's focused on Week 1 and isn't worried about his contract situation.

"Just letting those guys take as much time as they can and get this thing worked out and get a reasonable thing done for me that I'm worth on and off the field," he said last week.

Sides have attempted to get the former second-round pick, and engine of the Vikings offense, locked down to a new deal before the start of the season, but haven't bridged the gap in negotiations.

From Cook's perspective, he's the centerpiece of Minnesota's offense who makes Gary Kubiak's scheme hum and allows Kirk Cousins' play-action game to flourish. Cook is a dual-threat monster who gives defenses headaches. He's deserving of a top-of-the-market deal. Whether he's seeking to match Christian McCaffrey's $16 million-per-year deal remains to be seen.

The Vikings front office acknowledges Cook's importance, but also know he's never played a full 16-game slate and has missed 19 regular-season games over three campaigns. Big running back contracts have become albatrosses for teams after injuries struck. Notably in recent years, the deals for David Johnson in Arizona and Todd Gurley in Los Angeles have blown up in their team's faces. Already flirting with cap space issues in future years, Minnesota is surely trying to avoid a similar fate.

With little leverage for the RB and no deadline to get a deal done, sides have broken off talks. The club's ability to use the franchise tag on Cook next year gives the team less incentive to give in to Cook's desires now. 

After the Vikings held Cook out of workouts, it will be interesting if the star running back will flip the script and perform a hold-in, similar to Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram. Pelissero noted that such a move for Cook would be different than Ingram, given the younger player's need for an accrued season toward free agency.

Running backs, unfortunately, are in a rough spot when getting their big second deals. Cook's situation is a continuation of that reality for one of the most physically demanding jobs in football.

Related Content

Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith 'not going to be ruled by fear' in return to field

Alex Smith received his congratulations for returning to football activities. Now it's about completing those activities. On Wednesday, the Washington QB talked about overcoming mental hurdles while on the practice field.
Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal
news

Titans, QB Trevor Siemian agree to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans and quarterback Trevor Siemian agreed to a one-year deal after the team waived rookie Cole McDonald.
Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., (15), left, and defensive end Chase Young (99) arrive for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Chase Young (hip flexor) sits out as Rivera opts for caution over aggression

Defensive end Chase Young sat out practice on Wednesday due to a hip flexor injury. Coach Ron Rivera said he is being cautious with the No. 2 overall pick.
San Francisco 49ers Sheldon Day (96) looks on during NFL football game against the Seattle. (Terrell Lloyd via AP). Seahawks Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Seattle (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)
news

Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Miles Sanders is among a slew of Eagles players dealing with injuries. Chris Hogan is officially a Jet. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders week-to-week with lower body injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is listed as week-to-week with a lower body injury. Mike Garafolo reports the team is likely being cautious.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Belichick doesn't dismiss possible QB platoon to start Patriots season

The Patriots are attempting to replace Tom Brady after 20 years. When asked about starting the season with multiple QBs, coach Bill Belichick didn't dismiss the possibility.
Goff: Rams rookie WR Van Jefferson 'picking things up fast'
news

Goff: Rams rookie WR Van Jefferson 'picking things up fast'

When the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to Houston, it opened an opportunity for a young player to potentially step in right away. Enter Van Jefferson, who has quickly reminded QB Jared Goff of Cooper Kupp as a rookie.
Giants coach Joe Judge defends making players run for mistakes
news

Giants coach Joe Judge defends making players run for mistakes

New York Giants coach Joe Judge defended his old-school practice of making players and coaches run for mistakes, which has been criticized by pundits and former players alike.

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract
news

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram is amid a hold-in to start training camp with an eye on a new contract. Joey Bosa, who was just given a five-year $135 million deal by Chargers, supports his teammate's demands. 
Seahawks TE Will Dissly: Return to field 'was like Christmas morning'
news

Seahawks TE Will Dissly: Return to field 'was like Christmas morning'

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was amid a breakout season until a season-ending injury struck in Week 6. After rehabbing his torn Achilles this offseason, Dissly describes his motivation to get back on track.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Energy builds when football helmets go on in Episode 2
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Energy builds when football helmets go on in Episode 2

NFL Network's Dan Hanzus recaps Ep. 2 of HBO's Hard Knocks, where the donning of helmets inches us closer to real football, a COVID-19 false positive puts the Chargers on edge, a Rams QB shows us his 'Goff Course' and Sean McVay apologizes for his shirtless escapade in the season premiere.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL