Eagles give Jason Peters pay raise as he moves from guard to tackle

Jason Peters re-signed in Philadelphia to play guard. After the season-ending injury to Andre Dillard, the 17-year pro will slide back to left tackle.

Peters will also get a pay bump to compensate for that upgrade in position.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Eagles reworked Peters' contract, which is now worth up to $8 million, according to agent Vince Taylor.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $4 million guaranteed.

When the Eagles re-signed Peters back in July after Brandon Brooks went down with injury, the plan was for the 38-year-old to play guard for the first time in his career. At the time, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, with $3 million guaranteed.

Following Dillard's injury, Peters had already made the move from guard to tackle before getting the pay raise.