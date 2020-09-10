Eagles give Jason Peters pay raise as he moves from guard to tackle

Jason Peters re-signed in Philadelphia to play guard. After the season-ending injury to Andre Dillard, the 17-year pro will slide back to left tackle.
Peters will also get a pay bump to compensate for that upgrade in position.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Eagles reworked Peters' contract, which is now worth up to $8 million, according to agent Vince Taylor.
The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $4 million guaranteed.
When the Eagles re-signed Peters back in July after Brandon Brooks went down with injury, the plan was for the 38-year-old to play guard for the first time in his career. At the time, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, with $3 million guaranteed.
Following Dillard's injury, Peters had already made the move from guard to tackle before getting the pay raise.
The future Hall of Fame left tackle might be up in age, but he can still stonewall pass-rushers. Signing Peters earlier was fortuitous. While injuries still leave Philly shorthanded, at least Carson Wentz can have confidence his blindside will be protected. The Eagles gave Peters a little raise to ensure he's happy protecting the franchise QB.