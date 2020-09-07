Around the NFL

Jason Peters sliding to left tackle for Eagles to start 2020 season

Published: Sep 07, 2020 at 01:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jason Peters' transition to guard has been aborted before the start of the regular season.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that Peters, the veteran lineman who manned the left tackle position for Philadelphia for 11 years, is going back to his roots to start 2020.

After seemingly playing his final game as an Eagle in 2019, Peters lingered on the open market for a good part of the offseason before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal with a new plan: transition to guard. The idea was intended to soften the blow of losing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered a torn Achilles while training during the offseason. It made sense until left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending biceps tear.

Suddenly, the Eagles' backup plan needed its own backup. Serviceable guards are typically easier to come by, or at least easier to hide if a weakness on a line that is stronger elsewhere. Tackles, though, are on an island, and every mistake is easy to see from the comfort of a viewer's couch.

Pederson's staff is choosing experience over risk. Peters might not be as quick as he once was, but he'll help the staff sleep better at night than the likes of Matt Pryor or a free agent signed off the street might. Pryor can instead step into the right guard position and face less scrutiny while also protected on either side by veterans Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The strength of the edge is simply more important, especially for a team featuring a quarterback who has compiled his own history of untimely injuries. There's a reason left tackles make the big money. Philadelphia is wisely choosing tackle over guard.

Related Content

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) during an NFL football training camp Friday, August 28, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (James D Smith via AP)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive tackle La'el Collins on injured reserve, the team announced. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots
news

Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starting QB vs. Patriots

Dolphins coach Brian Flores officially announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starter against the Patriots. The decision to start the season with FitzMagic under center has been anticipated for months. 
Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky
news

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1. After losing out on the opening-day gig, Nick Foles returns to his role as a veteran mentor.

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'
news

Cam Newton: Joining Bill Belichick, Patriots has 'been a match made in heaven'

On a strictly surface level, Cam Newton's flair and style don't seem to match with Bill Belichick's gruff public persona. To hear the Patriots QB talk about the situation  Monday, however, it becomes clear that superficial reading couldn't be further from the truth.
Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'
news

Raiders GM Mayock: Lynn Bowden trade 'was a football decision'

Raiders GM MIke Mayock explains the reasoning behind trading Lynn Bowden to the Dolphins after using a third-round draft pick on the wide receiver turned running back.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell rebuts tanking talk: 'Don't count these players out'

The Jaguars' flurry of moves which sent away players once believed to be in the team's future plans suggests that Jacksonville is tanking the 2020 season. GM Dave Caldwell pushed back on that notion, stating he put together a roster that can win now.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension
news

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward agrees to 4-year, $65.6M extension

Cameron Heyward has evolved into one of the best defensive players in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now paying him like it. The All-Pro defensive tackle has agreed to a four-year extension worth $65.6 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad
news

Cowboys sign former Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr to practice squad

Brandon Carr is back with the Cowboys. The veteran cornerback visited Dallas last week and signed to its practice squad Sunday, the team announced. Carr had remained a free-agent throughout the offseason after the Ravens declined his option in March. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

Bears officially announce Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that QB Mitch Trubisky will start under center for Chicago in Week 1, beating out Nick Foles to win the job.
Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad
news

Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Sunday's waiver claims and notable roster news

The Bucs sign Josh Rosen to their practice squad. Shaquem Griffin goes unclaimed off waivers. Plus, other waiver claims and roster news from Sunday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL