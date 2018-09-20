Injuries: T.Y. Hilton isn't worried about quad injury

T.Y. Hilton sat out Wednesday's practice with a quad injury.

The Indianapolis Colts receiver intimated on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the rest was merely precautionary.

"I'm feeling good. I'm still getting there. I should be fine. Nothing to worry about," Hilton said Thursday.

The receiver didn't look slowed by the quad issue in the Week 2 win over the Washington Redskins. Hilton played 54 of the Colts' 90 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats, generating seven receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Through two weeks we haven't seen the deep-bomb Andrew Luck-Hilton combo -- his longest reception has been 22 yards -- but the speedy wideout has been the QB's most reliable target, getting open on an array of intermediate routes.

On Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts will need a healthy Hilton to pace the offense once again.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring this Thursday:

1. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on the injury report, but he should be fine to play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson told reporters Thursday he's dealing with a minor hamstring injury, but added, "I'm fine, I'm good to go."

2. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is approaching this week like the previous one as he continues to deal with a sprained knee from the season-opener. Rodgers worked with the rehab group during Thursday's practice.

3. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) is expected to play in tonight's TNF matchup against the Jets, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Landry was listed as questionable on the official injury report.

4. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) was limited in practice, and rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk was fine after getting into a car accident on Wednesday.

5. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) was limited again but saw an increased workload over Wednesday.

6. Bills running back LeSean McCoy (rib) was limited at practice for a second consecutive day.

7. Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (back/elbow) told reporters he will play this Sunday against the Giants after sitting out Houston's Week 2 loss.

8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is not practicing Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, adding it appears he will not play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

9. Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back) did not practice Thursday. He suffered the injury during Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Coach Doug Pederson described Ajayi as day-to-day. Darren Sproles (hamstring) also did not practice. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) was limited.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) was a full participant, while rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (toe) were limited.

11. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was limited with an ankle injury.

12. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice for the second straight day.

13. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (hamstring) remained out. Linebacker Eli Harold (hip) also did not practice.

14. Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (knee) fully participated in practice after sitting out Wednesday. Defensive back Adam Jones (thigh) and linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) did not practice.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) was limited in practice.