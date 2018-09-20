Baker Mayfield shines after replacing injured Tyrod

Baker Mayfield was a winner in his regular-season debut for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

The Browns put the No. 1 overall draft pick into the game with 1:42 left in the second quarter against the New York Jets after Tyrod Taylor left for the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He then rallied the Browns back from a two-touchdown deficit to a 21-17 comeback win over the Jets -- snapping Cleveland's 19-game winless streak.

Mayfield led four scoring drives and finished the game connecting on 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards. Taylor had a miserable game before his exit, completing only 4 of 14 passes for 19 yards while being sacked four times.

Cleveland trailed the Jets, 14-0, when Mayfield entered the game. He completed his first two passes -- a 14-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to David Njoku -- to move the Browns downfield. Four plays later, the Browns got on the scoreboard with a 45-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to make it 14-3 Jets at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Browns took advantage of good field position off a fumble recovery by No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward following a dropped pass by Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. It helped set up a 27-yard field goal by Joseph.

On the Browns' next possession, Mayfield connected with Landry on a spectacular 29-yard pass just outside the end zone to set up a 1-yard Carlos Hyde touchdown dive. On the two-point conversion attempt, the Browns went full Philly Special (or is that Baker's Special?) -- with Landry connecting to Mayfield in the end zone after a reverse handoff to tie the game, 14-14.

Mayfield then orchestrated a 15-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter to chew up time before Hyde scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run.