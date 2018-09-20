Titans' Marcus Mariota (elbow) ramps up workload

The Tennessee Titans are on the mend.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota ramped up his workload in practice on Thursday, taking most of the reps, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters, via ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Due to lingering numbness in his elbow, Mariota didn't play a snap in the Titans' Week 2 win despite being active as the only other quarterback on the roster behind Blaine Gabbert.

According to media members at Tennessee's practice, Mariota, who officially was listed as limited, threw with increased velocity on Thursday.

The positive trend is a good sign for Mariota's availability this week in the Titans' tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the QB can't go, Gabbert will get the start against one of the NFL's top defenses.

There was more good injury news for Tennessee beyond Mariota.

Vrabel said left tackle Taylor Lewan was a full participant in practice. The OT missed last week's game with a concussion. Lewan will meet with doctors Thursday in hopes to get fully cleared.

The coach also added that right tackle Jack Conklin took on an increased role in practice as he attempts to return from an ACL injury. Backup tackle Dennis Kelly is also expected to return to the practice facility on Friday after being hospitalized with an illness last week.