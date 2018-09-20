Rob Gronkowski (ankle) limited in Patriots practice

Rob Gronkowski was a new addition to the New England Patriots' injury report Thursday.

The prolific tight end was limited in practice with an ankle injury, according to the team. It's unclear how significant the injury is or if it will affect his status against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Gronk had a tough outing in the Patriots' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week -- he was limited to two catches for 15 yards.

Over the years, Gronkowski has managed to establish himself as arguably one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history despite not playing a full season since his second year in the league. He missed only two games last year after being limited to just eight games in 2016 with a back injury.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung and defensive lineman Trey Flowers remain in concussion protocol and didn't practice Thursday. Marcus Cannon (calf), Nate Ebner (hip), Josh Gordon (ankle) and Eric Rowe (groin) were limited in practice.