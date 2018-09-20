Jarvis Landry (knee) expected to play tonight vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play tonight versus the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Landry is listed as questionable with a knee injury after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Given Landry's impassioned speech during Hark Knocks against players sitting with minor injuries, it'd be a surprise to see the team's No. 1 receiver not try to give it a go in primetime.

If Landry can't play or tweaks the knee during the tilt, the Browns receiving corps will be led by Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins, with running back Duke Johnson likely seeing a bigger role in the passing game.