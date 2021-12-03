Week 13 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Toughest WR Matchups

Kendrick Bourne/Jakobi Meyers/Nelson Agholor at Bills: Lots of Bills opponents in this article, as they have also allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to WRs this season (25.6). They will be playing in their first game without White, so this matchup might not be as tough as it looks on paper, but still, it's not the week to trust a Patriots receiver. Bourne would be the top option, as he has played well, topping 23 fantasy points in two of his past three games. He has shown to have a high ceiling, but the floor is around six fantasy points. Meyers showed a safe floor early on, but he has been more volatile as of late, with little upside. Agholor is a boom-or-bust type of play. Bourne is in the WR3 or flex range this week, while the other two are purely deeper options.

Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins/Tyler Boyd vs. Chargers: The Chargers allow the second-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (27.22), while holding a lot of big name receivers in check. The Bengals receivers also have been struggling a bit. Chase's high fantasy game in the past month is 13.1 -- which would be his low in his first seven games. Higgins is coming off a big game, but he has finished as a top-20 receiver only twice this year. Meanwhile, Boyd has been held to single digit fantasy points in five of his past seven games. Chase is still the top option as he only needs one long catch to have a strong fantasy day. He is a WR2 in this one with some boom-or-bust to him. Higgins, who relies more on volume, is a WR3, while Boyd is purely a deep option.

Toughest TE Matchups

Cole Kmet vs. Cardinals: The Cardinals have been very tough on tight ends allowing just 7.53 fantasy PPG to the position, the fewest in the league. That includes just 35 yards per game and one touchdown. Kmet has been playing better. He is seeing consistent volume for the Bears and has topped 14 fantasy points in two of his last three games. The volume and recent production keeps him in play as a top-15 option, but the matchup pushes him outside the top 12, meaning he is a high-end TE2 this week.