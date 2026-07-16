Seahawks' Mike Macdonald doesn't 'care' about NFC West moves, feels no different after Super Bowl title

"Every team is going to grow every year, that's just the way the NFL goes," Macdonald said. "We don't play them tomorrow, so I'm not really worried about them right now."

"No reaction," he added. "I mean, look, those are great players, and they're doing what they do. It probably feels like that's what's best for their teams, what they need to do, and that's good. When it's time to play those guys, we'll be ready and put together a game plan and go rock and roll."

The departures, coupled with the Rams and 49ers making splash moves, have the Super Bowl champs somewhat ignored nationally. Macdonald doesn't give two hoots.

"Yeah, I don't care," Macdonald said. "Don't care. If you start worrying about what everybody else is doing, it's just mentally taxing. It's so much easier if you don't.