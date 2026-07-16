Seahawks' Mike Macdonald doesn't 'care' about NFC West moves, feels no different after Super Bowl title

Mike Macdonald's mentality hasn't changed after raising a Lombardi Trophy in Seattle. The Seahawks coach simply endeavors to get the most out of his players each year.
"You don't feel any different winning the Super Bowl," Macdonald told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "I mean, it's a blessing. It's really cool, but you just go on about your life. People know it's pretty historic and there's not many people to get that opportunity to do it -- and that's special -- but I've got an 18-month-old kid at home, and that's where most of our attention is. He doesn't really care that we won this Super Bowl."
Eighteen-month-olds certainly don't care about Super Bowls, but division rivals do.
The rest of the NFC West has spent the offseason bolstering their rosters to compete with the champs. The Rams made a blockbuster move by trading for sack legend Myles Garrett and added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Aaron Donald could also come out of retirement in the near future, making an already revamped D more beastly. The 49ers added wideouts Mike Evans and Christian Kirk on offense, and traded for lineman Osa Odighizuwa and brought back linebacker Dre Greenlaw on defense. The Cards took steps forward in their rebuild with the hiring of Mike LaFleur and the drafting of Jeremiyah Love in the first round.
Macdonald's reaction is a shrug.
"Every team is going to grow every year, that's just the way the NFL goes," Macdonald said. "We don't play them tomorrow, so I'm not really worried about them right now."
"No reaction," he added. "I mean, look, those are great players, and they're doing what they do. It probably feels like that's what's best for their teams, what they need to do, and that's good. When it's time to play those guys, we'll be ready and put together a game plan and go rock and roll."
The Seahawks made their own moves, locking down Jaxon Smith-Njigba long-term, drafting Jadarian Price in the first round, and adding some young pieces on defense. However, the losses were significant, including Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe and Tariq Woolen leaving in free agency.
The departures, coupled with the Rams and 49ers making splash moves, have the Super Bowl champs somewhat ignored nationally. Macdonald doesn't give two hoots.
"Yeah, I don't care," Macdonald said. "Don't care. If you start worrying about what everybody else is doing, it's just mentally taxing. It's so much easier if you don't.
"Let's just worry about the Seahawks and being the best version of ourselves and getting better every day."