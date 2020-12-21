Ranking NFL teams most likely to win Super Bowl LV

Been on this bandwagon for quite some time now, having predicted (correctly) that Buffalo would become the NFL's Cinderella team before last year's 10-6 run. One season later? The Bills have all of the elements you need to win a Super Bowl.





Josh Allen﻿, whom I touted back in May as the top dark-horse MVP candidate, is now a bona fide star. Having already set career-highs in passing yards (4,000) and passing touchdowns (30), he's well on his way to posting easy bests in completion percentage (68.7), yards per attempt (7.8) and passer rating (104.2). Oh, and he's also at eight-plus rushing scores for the third year in a row. In Saturday's 48-19 thrashing of Denver -- a win that gave Buffalo its first AFC East crown in a quarter-century -- Allen piled up 393 total yards and four touchdowns (two passing, two running). It was one of his most impressive performances in a season full of gems; Allen was throwing Nolan Ryan fastballs with Greg Maddux precision.





Of course, Allen's breakout season isn't a solo effort. Stefon Diggs is a true No. 1 receiver. Brandon Beane's prized offseason acquisition is having a first-team All-Pro season, with an NFL-high 111 catches for 1,314 yards. Cole Beasley is a perfect No. 2 and speed merchant John Brown should be back for the playoff drive. Don't sleep on what rookie WR Gabriel Davis means to Allen, either. Long story short: Beane's surrounded his franchise passer with a deep, versatile and highly talented receiving corps.





Sean McDermott is a fantastic, buttoned-up coach. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting my vote for Assistant Coach of the Year. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and McDermott have the Bills' defense flying around and peaking at the right time, having held three of the past four opponents under 20 points.





I think we are en route to a Bills-Chiefs Championship Sunday clash and I cannot wait.