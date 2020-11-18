Picking first-time Pro Bowlers: DK Metcalf, Josh Allen shine

Josh Allen likely won't win the award, but he's made a legitimate case for NFL MVP in his third professional season -- by improving in key areas that were once his downfall.

Allen is finding success by relying on his greatest strengths: athleticism and his lauded big arm. Allen is tied for third in the NFL in passing touchdowns thrown while on the run (8-plus mph at time of release), trailing only Patrick Mahomes (nine) and Russell Wilson (seven). He's tied at six touchdowns with Aaron Rodgers, who has made a career out of throwing while moving. Allen's also improved the accuracy of his cannon-like arm, nearly doubling his completion percentage on deep passes from the previous two seasons (23.1% in 2018-19) to this season (42.9%), moving from last in that category in 2018-19 to eighth in 2020 among qualified passers. Stefon Diggs' involvement helps there, no doubt, but so does play-action; Allen has completed nine of 18 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns on deep attempts out of play-action. And lastly, Allen excels when using more than the standard three seconds to throw the ball -- he's first among QBs in completions (30), passing yards (511), TDs (five) and expected points added (26) on dropbacks that last four seconds or longer. And that's not just an occasional occurrence; Allen's rate of extended dropbacks (17.3 percent of all passes) is the highest among qualified quarterbacks.

Oh, and pressure Allen if you must, but don't expect a positive outcome. Allen owns a 62.4 completion percentage, throwing for nine touchdowns, one interception and a 105.5 passer rating against the blitz. He's done so by airing it out less, cutting down his average air yards per attempt against the blitz by nearly 2 yards from Years 1 and 2 to Year 3.

In total, Allen is playing at an elite level. This is what Buffalo dreamed of when it spent the seventh overall pick on him in 2018, and a gigantic reason for why the Bills are the favorite to win the AFC East.