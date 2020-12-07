NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Baker Mayfield balls, Bears in free fall

What happened on Sunday in Nashville was a huge deal. The Cleveland Browns -- and most importantly, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ -- showed they can beat top-notch competition in a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Coming into this season, I thought Baker was poised for a major bounceback, the kind of campaign that would rekindle the excitement that surrounded his rookie campaign. For the better part of three months, that just wasn't the case. But in Week 13, Mayfield offered up his best and most significant performance of the year.

Instead of being a hood ornament on the 8-3 ride, Baker was the engine for gigantic victory No. 9. He is the second player in Browns history to throw four touchdown passes in the first half of a game, joining the immortal Otto Graham -- and staking Cleveland to a shocking 38-7 halftime lead. Mayfield finished with a season-high 334 passing yards, joining Frank Ryan as just the second passer in franchise history with 330-plus yards, four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game. Mayfield rocked steady off play-action and had his way with the Titans (8-4) on third down, as the Browns converted 10 of 16 opportunities.