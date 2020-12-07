Jared Goff responds to critics -- including his coach -- in Rams win

Late in the second quarter, with a chance to take the lead, Goff and the Rams attempted to quick snap on fourth and goal from the 1. The play never had a chance. With Los Angeles appearing hurried, Arizona defenders pushed through the line to stop ﻿Cam Akers﻿ for a one-yard loss. Should Goff have gotten out of the play or called timeout to settle his unit? Perhaps, but there's no doubt that the former Cal star is going to have to play with efficiency as much as purpose for the Rams to have any chance of being a serious playoff contender. Because as much as we talk about McVay and his creative play designs, this year's Rams lean heavily on a defense that is good enough to take them far in the playoffs.

Before Sunday, no team had scored more than seven points on them in the fourth quarter and, overall, they were allowing just under six points a game in the second half. The unit was dominant in the first half against the Cardinals, holding wideout ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ without a catch and limiting ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ to 3-of-12 passing for 73 yards, 59 of which came on one play. The Cardinals stars did find moments of success in the second half -- overall, Murray threw for 173 yards and three scores, with one interception, and Hopkins finished with eight receptions for 52 yards and a score -- but Arizona could never mount a sustained challenge because Goff would not allow it.

He finished 37 of 47 passing and was sacked just once. He also got help from the running game, which churned out 119 yards and three touchdowns (each by a different player) on 31 carries. Goff played with confidence and poise and showed no hangover from the previous week -- or his coach's comment.

"The week of practice was great," Goff said. "I always approach the week … I don't change anything based on the previous week's performance. I keep working and getting better. My practice habits remain the same, and they usually take me where I want to go."