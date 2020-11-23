NFL Week 11: Patrick Mahomes good, Tua Tagovailoa bad, Carson Wentz ugly

Patrick Mahomes is one of one. He's the list. He's the best. He's special. He's like Michael Jordan in the clutch: You know the game is over, the only question is how he'll end it.





In a terrific Sunday night game, the Raiders (6-4) outplayed the Chiefs (9-1) -- again -- for significant stretches. And Derek Carr﻿, who was absolutely superb all night, found Jason Witten on an ad-libbed touchdown pass that gave Las Vegas a 31-28 lead late in the fourth quarter. But then you looked at the clock -- 1:43 remaining -- and instantly knew it was too much time. The Raiders held a three-point lead, but they'd effectively lost. No. 15 would unquestionably tear their heart out.





Turns out Mahomes didn't even need that much time. Over the span of just a minute and 15 seconds, the transcendent 25-year-old calmly and surgically guided Kansas City on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He completed throws of 10 yards, 9 yards, 16 yards, 15 yards and 3 yards before hitting a wide-open Travis Kelce for the game-winning 22-yard touchdown.





Mahomes, who completed 34 of his 45 passes on the night for 348 yards and two touchdowns (against one interception), makes it look so damn easy. But we can never take this for granted, never let it feel ordinary. Mahomes is a gem like no other.