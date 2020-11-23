Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Jackson has struggled as the Ravens lost three of their last four games. The QB has a sub-100 passer rating in six straight starts, the longest streak of his career. With an interception Sunday, Jackson matched his INT total (6) from last season.

The 2019 NFL MVP said the inability to punch in touchdowns left the door open for a Titans comeback. Baltimore scored just one TD in four red zone drives.

"We've got to finish drives with touchdowns," Jackson said. "We just have to stop putting [Justin] Tucker out there; we have to punch it in."

The Ravens had lost four games in Jackson's first 28 regular season starts. They've lost three of the last four games for the first time since they fell in each of ﻿Joe Flacco﻿'s final three starts in Weeks 7-9, 2018.

"We were in worse situations my rookie year, and we turned the season around," Jackson said. "People were doubting us then. I feel like people want us to lose, but we just have to bounce back. We're good. It's going to be a rival game come Thursday, and we'll turn up then."