Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

The Baltimore Ravens went up 21-10 early in the third quarter Sunday before the Tennessee Titans stormed back and eventually won 30-24 on a walk-off Derrick Henry TD in overtime.
MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson blamed the Ravens taking their foot off the pedal for the loss.
"It looked like that team wanted it more than us," Jackson said, via the team's official website. "They were playing physical. When we went up, I felt like we just took our foot off the gas. But we just have to keep it going for the team."
The Ravens quarterback has heard it from fans and critics alike during Baltimore's current skid that has them outside looking in on the playoffs.
"When thiz turn around keep that same energy Cauze itz up!" Jackson wrote on Instagram Monday morning.
Jackson has struggled as the Ravens lost three of their last four games. The QB has a sub-100 passer rating in six straight starts, the longest streak of his career. With an interception Sunday, Jackson matched his INT total (6) from last season.
The 2019 NFL MVP said the inability to punch in touchdowns left the door open for a Titans comeback. Baltimore scored just one TD in four red zone drives.
"We've got to finish drives with touchdowns," Jackson said. "We just have to stop putting [Justin] Tucker out there; we have to punch it in."
The Ravens had lost four games in Jackson's first 28 regular season starts. They've lost three of the last four games for the first time since they fell in each of Joe Flacco's final three starts in Weeks 7-9, 2018.
"We were in worse situations my rookie year, and we turned the season around," Jackson said. "People were doubting us then. I feel like people want us to lose, but we just have to bounce back. We're good. It's going to be a rival game come Thursday, and we'll turn up then."
That game Thursday is against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night. It's a pivotal game in the Ravens season. A loss would drop them further back in the hunt for a wild card spot. A victory could set up Jackson and the Ravens with a favorable road to the postseason. Following the Turkey Day matchup, the Browns in Week 14 are the only club on Baltimore's remaining slate with more than three wins (Dallas, Jacksonville, NY Giants, Cincinnati).