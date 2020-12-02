NFL's top 10 players on losing teams: Chargers, Vikings fill half the rankings

Houston isn't in the playoff hunt thanks to a dreadful start that saw Bill O'Brien fired, but the Texans are still worth watching on a weekly basis because of the exploits of Watson. The quarterback is a magician with the ball in his hands and has helped his top two receivers (﻿Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller﻿) put together quality campaigns, while also getting three tight ends (﻿Jordan Akins﻿, Pharaoh Brown and Darren Fells﻿) involved fairly frequently. Partially due to Houston's lack of a viable rushing attack, Watson puts up gaudy numbers on a near-weekly basis, currently ranking fourth in passing yards (3,201) and fifth in touchdown passes (24). But even when defenses know the ball is going to end up in Watson's control, they still aren't stopping him. Watson owns a 5:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in empty formations, and his passer rating is even better in such scenarios (127.1) than his third-best rating on all attempts (112.5), which is built on his 24:5 TD-to-INT ratio. Only Ben Roethlisberger has a higher passer rating out of empty formations, and no one is gaining more yards per attempt in this environment than Watson at 10.2.





Fuller's departure via season-ending suspension will force Watson to adjust on the fly, but as we all know, he's excellent at improvising. And when he's had Fuller available, he's used his speed and the burner ability of Cooks to post the highest passer rating outside the numbers at 134.4, while also gaining an average of 10.1 yards on such attempts, which is also the best mark in the NFL.





Watson remains excellent, even when his team has struggled elsewhere.