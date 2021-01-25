NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: What was Matt LaFleur thinking?

Is it worth bringing up the draft-night trade-up for ﻿Jordan Love﻿? Well, you betcha. On many levels. Do you think the Packers could've used a talented rookie wideout like ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ or ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ or ﻿Michael Pittman﻿? Do you think one of them could have caught the two-point conversion Equanimeous St. Brown dropped? Think the defense could've used a second-level athlete like ﻿Patrick Queen﻿? Instead, Gutekunst moved up for a project quarterback who couldn't beat out ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ for the backup job in Year 1. Not ideal. And highly counterproductive. Not only did the Packers miss out on an instant-impact piece, but they simultaneously expedited talk about Rodgers' future and fueled the quarterback's anger.