Michael F. Florio's Week 1 fantasy football matchups

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will make his much-anticipated NFL debut, just three years after being crowned the next generational QB. Lawrence has a fantastic matchup to open the season against the Texans, who allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to QBs last year (20.19) including 270 passing yards per game and 30 touchdowns. Both ﻿Jake Luton﻿ and ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ topped 300 yards against the Texans last year. Lawrence is in a great spot to come out firing in his first career game and should be started in 12-team leagues or deeper. Recently my bold prediction on Fantasy Live was he would throw for four touchdown passes in this game. If you are starting Lawrence, chances are you should feel confident starting the receivers here, as well. The Texans struggled against receivers last season, allowing the seventh-most fantasy PPG (40.24) including 174 yards per game and 22 total touchdowns. Marvin Jones Jr. and ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ are the top options and should be trusted as WR3 with upside to finish much higher. ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ is more of a flex option as he continues to work his way back from a finger injury that sidelined him much of the preseason. Shenault has some added value as he could be utilized in the run game. The Texans struggled to stop the run last year, giving up 191 scrimmage yards per game and 22 total touchdowns to RBs. It equated to 31.84 fantasy PPG, the second-most in the NFL. ﻿James Robinson﻿ can be started with confidence.

I won't sugar coat it, things are not the most fantasy friendly when it comes to the Houston Texans offense. The Jaguars are typically a defense you can start players against, but really, the only startable option in Houston is ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿. The Jags were middle of the pack last season against WRs, but Cooks went off both times he faced them last season. He went for 161 yards and a TD en route to a 30-point day and followed it up with 83 yards and a touchdown for 17 fantasy points in the second matchup. He won't have ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ throwing to him, but he is at least flex worthy in this matchup. ﻿Nico Collins﻿ is a sleeper, but not someone you can trust out the gate. ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ has sneaky value in a two-QB league for those who waited on grabbing a second quarterback because of what he can give with his legs, but you want no part of him in one-QB leagues. The issue with the Texans' passing game is they plan to be a slow-paced, run-heavy offense, meaning that any of these options can disappoint. The Jags did struggle against the run, but the Texans have five RBs on the roster and the workload distribution still seems uncertain. ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ are expected to get the most work, but David Johnson and ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ will also be involved. Lindsay is the top option, but even he is more of a desperation flex option until the workload is figured out.

The Colts allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs last season, giving up just 16.96 per game. That includes 255 passing yards per game and 24 total touchdowns. It is not the best matchup, but Russell Wilson is still Russell Wilson, who scored over 18 fantasy points in 12 of 16 games last year and has been a consistent fantasy asset for years. Start him even in a tough matchup. The Colts were middle of pack against receivers, but just like with Wilson, you invested too much draft capital on both ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ to even think of sitting them. Plus, both can go off against anyone, all it takes is one deep ball from arguably the best deep ball thrower in the game. The Colts were stingy to RBs last year, just allowing 74 rushing yards per game and 10 rushing TD all year. But, they did give up over five catches per game to the position. Chris Carson was more utilized in the passing game last season and while he is not a slam dunk in this matchup, he is still an RB2 in the opening week. Gerald Everett could have a breakout season this year, but the Colts are a tough first matchup. Last season they only allowed 45 yards per game and three touchdowns all season to tight ends. This is a week to use another streaming option, if possible.