Chiefs acquire Colts WR Josh Downs ahead of trade deadline

Josh Downs' wish has been granted and a need has been answered in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are acquiring the slot receiver in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Kansas City is sending fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft to Indianapolis in the deal while receiving a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange, per Rapoport and Schefter.

Indianapolis announced the trade shortly after.

Downs becomes the fourth player traded by the Colts prior to Tuesday's deadline, joining the likes of guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who was traded to San Francisco earlier Tuesday.

"I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy," Downs wrote on social media following news of the trade. "Nothing but love for the Shoe."