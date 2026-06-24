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NFL Network: Jaguars, TE Brenton Strange agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $48 million

Published: Jun 24, 2026 at 03:08 PM Updated: Jun 24, 2026 at 03:38 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Brenton Strange's ascension has warranted some financial security entering 2026.

The Jaguars and Strange have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. The contract includes $25 million in guaranteed money, Garafolo and Pelissero added.

Strange was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

At maximum value, Strange's extension places him in the range of the top three contracts for tight ends in the NFL and comes one day after Atlanta agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension with Kyle Pitts. Realistically, Strange's deal likely lands closer to that of Baltimore's Mark Andrews and the Giants' Isaiah Likely, quality money for a 25-year-old coming off his best season: 46 catches, 540 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games played.

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Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Strange improved enough to prompt the Jaguars to move on from Evan Engram after the 2024 season, clearing the way for Strange to command the top tight end role in Liam Coen's offense. He responded with career-high marks, cultivating a rapport with Trevor Lawrence in an attack that proved to be one of the most explosive in the NFL during the latter half of the 2025 season.

Jacksonville's offseason has been defined by maintaining continuity, with most of their additions backfilling what is already a strong starting lineup on both sides of the ball. Strange's contract extension follows the same approach while rewarding a rising player with a contract that should appear team-friendly a year or two from now.

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