NFL Network: Jaguars, TE Brenton Strange agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $48 million

Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Strange improved enough to prompt the Jaguars to move on from Evan Engram after the 2024 season, clearing the way for Strange to command the top tight end role in Liam Coen's offense. He responded with career-high marks, cultivating a rapport with Trevor Lawrence in an attack that proved to be one of the most explosive in the NFL during the latter half of the 2025 season.