Liam Coen on Year 2 in Jacksonville: 'This team understands that there was meat left on the bone' 

The AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars are receiving precious little attention this offseason, even after their upstart takeover in Liam Coen's first season.

Given their relatively quiet offseason, the Jags are counting on evolution within their roster in Year 2 under Coen, including an improved Trevor Lawrence, a healthy Travis Hunter, a more productive defense, and a more efficient offense. Despite 13 wins, Coen knows his club has room to improve, and they've shown that with a commitment during offseason workouts.

"This team understands that there was meat left on the bone, I think," Coen said Monday via the team's official transcript. "And the way they've attacked this offseason, I think, is representative of that hunger and wanting to try to put ourselves in the best position to go earn those ops next year."

The Jags came on strong down the stretch, winning their final eight games to swipe the division, but came up shy against Josh Allen and the Bills in the Wild Card round. Of course, four of those final eight games came against clubs that finished with three or fewer victories, and two others were over the floundering Colts – the positive: double-digit victories over the Chargers and Broncos.

Coen's offense found a groove, and the play-caller proved he has staying power after a short stint in Tampa Bay vaulted him to Jacksonville. However, Coen knows that to stay atop the division is easier said than done. Far more teams are flashes in the pan than consistent winners.

"Establishing is definitely a little easier [in Year 1] because they (players) are very ready to hear something different," Coen noted. "When you have lost or are coming off a tough year, they're eager, their eyes are bright, they want to hear what you've got to say because like, 'Hey, man. This is what we got, this is where we have to go.' That was probably a little easier than sustaining it."