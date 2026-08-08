Seahawks' Demarcus Lawrence returned for Year 13 to see how it feels to have 'the dot on our back'

Seahawks pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence said shortly after returning for a 13th NFL season that the chances he'd ride off into the sunset following Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory had been "very slim."

It turns out his decision was a bit more difficult.

Lawrence, who welcomed his sixth child less than 24 hours after defeating the Patriots on the game's biggest stage, was initially considering trying out the next phase of his life before the pull of an NFL season from a whole new vantage point reeled him back in.

"I kind of had my mind made up that if I won, I was done," Lawrence said Friday, per the team website. "But I kind of had a bittersweet feeling in my heart, understanding that with the type of team that we have, we should have been where we were last year. This is where the hard part begins and staying on the top."