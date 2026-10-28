Giants to 'canvas the league' for potential trade options ahead of deadline

The New York Giants enter the bye week atop the NFC East at 4-2-1, with divisional tilts against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on deck.

With two weeks before the trade deadline, Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen said he’ll check around to see if there are any options to solidify the roster before the stretch run.

“We’re gonna canvas the league and see what’s available and what the cost may be to upgrade the roster, and if it makes sense, we’ll certainly do that,” Schoen said Tuesday, via the New York Post.

The last time the Giants were in playoff position during Schoen’s tenure, in 2022, the GM didn’t make a splash deadline move; his only trade was shipping Kadarius Toney out of town.

New York isn’t working with a ton of draft capital, having moved a fourth-rounder during the draft to land rookie receiver Malachi Fields and shipping their fifth-rounder for quarterback J.J. McCarthy late last month.

“In some situations, that may rule some players out,” Schoen said of the Giants not having fourth- and fifth-rounders. “Maybe that’s what their value is. Maybe a third is too rich or a sixth isn’t enough, so then you start looking into future picks and contract status, where we are depth-wise.

"So, we’re going to look at all the options that are available. And there’s certain teams that have already started some trades, and we’ve been in contact with those teams and have a pretty good idea of who may or may not be available.”