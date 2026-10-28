Giants to 'canvas the league' for potential trade options ahead of deadline
The New York Giants enter the bye week atop the NFC East at 4-2-1, with divisional tilts against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on deck.
With two weeks before the trade deadline, Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen said he’ll check around to see if there are any options to solidify the roster before the stretch run.
“We’re gonna canvas the league and see what’s available and what the cost may be to upgrade the roster, and if it makes sense, we’ll certainly do that,” Schoen said Tuesday, via the New York Post.
The last time the Giants were in playoff position during Schoen’s tenure, in 2022, the GM didn’t make a splash deadline move; his only trade was shipping Kadarius Toney out of town.
New York isn’t working with a ton of draft capital, having moved a fourth-rounder during the draft to land rookie receiver Malachi Fields and shipping their fifth-rounder for quarterback J.J. McCarthy late last month.
“In some situations, that may rule some players out,” Schoen said of the Giants not having fourth- and fifth-rounders. “Maybe that’s what their value is. Maybe a third is too rich or a sixth isn’t enough, so then you start looking into future picks and contract status, where we are depth-wise.
"So, we’re going to look at all the options that are available. And there’s certain teams that have already started some trades, and we’ve been in contact with those teams and have a pretty good idea of who may or may not be available.”
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Big Blue’s trade for McCarthy might have saved the season. If the former first-rounder continues to play like his first five quarters in New York, Schoen made a winning move.
New York could look for upgrades on the offensive or defensive line, or add running back depth after recent injuries (Tyrone Tracy Jr. going on injured reserve), but adding McCarthy was likely the biggest move for the NFC East leaders.
Schoen was asked if, at 4-2-1, he sees his roster as one that can make a playoff run. The Giants GM responded:
“We’re about to find out.”
Indeed, we are. Starting with two rivalry games after the bye.