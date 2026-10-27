Why didn't Giants QB J.J. McCarthy wear his signature eye black vs. Texans?

During his short time in the national spotlight, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has established a signature game day look.

Ever since his days at Michigan, a heavy use of eye black has been a McCarthy staple. Applying it in front of the mirror, McCarthy explained last year, is a big part of his game day ritual, during which he creates an alter ego for himself.

"I kind of make this switch when game day happens," McCarthy told ESPN. "That's when the war paint comes on. It's like I'm ready to die on that field, and I'm ready to do anything possible to get that win. It's not going to look pretty, and it's not going to look like someone just did my makeup for Halloween. It's war paint."

However, when the 23-year-old quarterback made his starting debut for the New York Giants this past Sunday -- completing 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards in the Giants' 27-21 overtime win -- he was not wearing any eye black. It's not the first time McCarthy has gone without it, but it was certainly a rare occurrence.

So why the change?

Well, it's an Ohio State thing. McCarthy hates the Buckeyes.

He didn't used to. He grew up a big Ohio State fan, but things changed when the Buckeyes recruited him as a top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class.

According to McCarthy, Ohio State coach Ryan Day promised him that he wouldn't accept the commitment from another QB in the 2021 class before the end of the summer in 2019, but then he accepted the commitment of Kyle McCord in late April.

"I get it's a business," McCarthy told The Athletic in 2019. "But it always sucks being lied to. And that's kind of where the rivalry started for me. And the hatred. … It's a business, and they have to do what they have to do. They lied to my face, but it's all good now."

Well, it's not exactly "all good." McCarthy still holds a grudge because whenever he faced the Buckeyes at Michigan, he didn't wear eye black. The reason? So that Day and his Buckeyes could see him directly. McCarthy went 3-0 against the Buckeyes while at Michigan.

That brings us to this past Sunday vs. a Texans team led by former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"Yeah, it is a little corny," McCarthy said Tuesday about not wearing the eye black on Sunday vs. Stroud's Texans. "Don't get me wrong, but … you know, I guess I'm a corny guy. I took it personal in high school, growing up an Ohio State fan, like a die-hard Ohio State fan. I had the comforter, had the Fatheads, everything. And (it was) just a little disappointing situation. (So) at the end of the day, that's just something that I'll continue against all Buckeyes."

McCarthy quickly pointed out that he holds no grudge against Stroud.

"I love C.J., too. He's my guy, and you know, wish him nothing but success," McCarthy said before confirming the eye black will return to his cheeks when the Giants play again in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Yeah, it's strictly just for like C.J., for sure. Maybe Kyle McCord … unless Ryan Day comes up to the NFL. But at the end of the day, it's just a Michigan-Ohio State thing. That's really all it is."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.