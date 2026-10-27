How John Harbaugh put on a coaching masterclass in lead-up to Giants' Week 7 win

It wasn't until after the New York Giants' 27-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday that the stakes for the game were revealed. Giants coach John Harbaugh emphasized how "pivotal" the matchup was, as the Giants improved to 4-2-1 entering their bye after yet another game decided in the final seconds.

The Giants were in a tenuous spot after last week's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They staged an unexpected fourth-quarter rally led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but cracks showed as they fell into a 24-point hole. That followed a 27-27 tie with the lowly Commanders in Week 5, when the Giants were in position to kick the game-winning field goal in overtime before running back Cam Skattebo's costly fumble.

There was an uneasy vibe after the loss to the Saints, with multiple players unhappy with their roles and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson outraged by a lack of hustle. Looming over everything was the biggest shakeup a team can make -- a possible quarterback change from respected veteran Jameis Winston to McCarthy, who had arrived in New York three weeks earlier in a trade.

Harbaugh didn't hesitate to address the biggest issues facing his team. He cut veteran running back Najee Harris, who had been ineffective and then griped about his role after getting only four carries against the Saints. That paved the way for Harbaugh to turn back to Skattebo, who handled a demotion against New Orleans with professionalism, then responded with a career-high 124 rushing yards against a stout Texans run defense.

The Giants also cut veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward, who was one of the most egregious loafers in the Saints loss. Releasing two veterans sent a message to the locker room.

"Nobody's safe. It's as simple as that," Skattebo said. "If we're not performing, we understand there's a possibility of not being here."

Harbaugh also made the change to McCarthy despite his limited time with the team. McCarthy validated Harbaugh's faith by completing 20-of-28 passes for 252 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions against the Texans.

Making the right read on which buttons to push is an intangible quality for a coach. Harbaugh's successful 18-year run in Baltimore provided belief that he had that touch when the Giants made the ballyhooed hiring this offseason. Harbaugh made all the right calls last week, which helped deliver the type of win that has him confident "We're going to be in this thing until the end now."

Advantage Giants

It's not just Harbaugh's feel for the locker room providing a coaching advantage during the Giants' surprising surge to first place in the NFC East. Wilson and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy continue to give players a schematic edge each week.

Nagy wasn't Harbaugh's first choice for offensive coordinator, but the Giants had to pivot when former Ravens OC Todd Monken was hired as Browns head coach (and has Cleveland off to a 5-2 start). The Nagy hire drew skepticism, but the former Bears head coach and Chiefs OC has been excellent.

The Giants have scored at least 27 points in four straight games, the first time they've done that since 2010.

The offense has gone through multiple evolutions, with a run-heavy scheme built around quarterback Jaxson Dart's athleticism entering the season. When Dart was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, Nagy shifted to more of a drop-passing attack that suited Winston's skill set. Now with the mobile McCarthy at the controls, Nagy went back to an offense more like the one designed for Dart.

McCarthy looked completely at ease operating an offense he had only spent four weeks learning. The game plan provided answers, and McCarthy confidently made throws to the right receiver repeatedly.

Every opponent knows Malik Nabers is the Giants' top pass catcher, with the wide receiver averaging 14.7 targets over the past three games. But Nagy continues to scheme favorable matchups for Nabers, like the 42-yard gain on a slot fade on the Giants' opening touchdown drive.

The Giants have run their version of the tush push on short-yardage plays throughout the season. They inserted Winston for those situations on Sunday, calling for sneaks the first three times he took the field. Then, facing a third-and-1 at their own 36-yard line late in the third quarter, Nagy threw a changeup. Winston took the snap and handed the ball to Skattebo, who charged around right end for a 19-yard gain.

While losing Dart was a major blow, the offense has otherwise mostly been healthy. Meanwhile, Wilson continues to get the most out of his undermanned defensive unit.

The Giants lost outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks last season, to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. Then they lost inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who led the team in tackles, to a season-ending shoulder injury last week. Compounding matters, the defense was without Greg Newsome II, who had been the team's No. 1 cornerback, and safety Jevon Holland, who has been the leader of the secondary, on Sunday.

Wilson has completely transformed things on the fly, shifting from a defense that relied on four-man rushes to a blitz-happy unit that thrives on creating chaos. The Giants blitzed on 22.1 percent of opponents' dropbacks, which ranked 26th in the league, in the first three games of the season. That number has jumped to 51.4 percent over the past four games, which ranks second only to the Vikings over that span.

The Giants benefited from an odd Texans game plan that featured heavy personnel on 41 percent of their offensive snaps. The use of an extra offensive lineman didn't help the run game, as the Giants limited Houston to 84 yards on 25 carries.

Wilson didn't relent from his aggressive approach despite facing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had been stellar against the blitz, and a bevy of talented receivers against an undermanned secondary. The unpredictability of Wilson's blitz package continues to confuse opponents. Stroud never thought outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux would drop 15 yards into coverage on a zone blitz on the second play of overtime. The result could have been a game-changing interception when Thibodeaux dropped right into the throwing window, but he failed to hold onto the ball.

'Showed up and showed out'

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $3.75 million contract after his market value was suppressed by the Lisfranc foot injury he suffered in Week 1 last season. At the time, McFadden was penciled in as the starter next to Edmunds, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract in free agency. But when Arvell Reese unexpectedly slipped to the fifth pick, the Giants pounced, and McFadden shifted into a backup role.

Edmunds and Reese played every defensive snap in the first six games, limiting McFadden to two defensive snaps before Sunday. But with Edmunds out for the season, McFadden was suddenly thrust back into a starting role, and he played with his characteristic hustle, flying around the field to make a team-high 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

"Micah was literally everywhere," Reese said. "I'd be running to the ball, and I'd see Micah flying to the ball. Micah played great. It was his moment, and he showed up and showed out."

Harbaugh contended all offseason that the Giants had three starting-caliber inside linebackers. McFadden supported that argument in his first start of the season.

McFadden's contract includes $2 million in playing time incentives, giving him an opportunity to recoup some of the value lost after his injury in a contract year. With McFadden in line to play 100 percent of the snaps for the rest of the season, he has a chance to earn at least $1.25 million of those incentives.

Walking the walk

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter's two sacks this season don't come close to measuring his impact. His 25 pressures are tied for 16th-most in the NFL, and he added four more against the Texans while also drawing two holds for the second consecutive game. The four holds he has drawn this season are tied for the second-most in the league.

The first on Sunday turned a third-and-6 into a second-and-16 and effectively killed a Texans first-quarter drive. In overtime, Carter was held while pressuring Stroud into an incompletion on third-and-10. The penalty was declined, and the Texans punted to set up the Giants' game-winning drive.

Carter is so quick and explosive that he often gives tackles no choice but to grab him. He estimated that he gets held on 20 or 30 percent of his snaps. His eight holds drawn last season were tied with Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for the most in the league.

A week after being on a pitch count due to a calf injury, Carter played 57 of 61 snaps on Sunday. When the Giants defenders were gassed on Houston's tying touchdown drive at the end of regulation, Carter was walking around firing teammates during a timeout, backing up his halftime message to "empty the tank."

Rest for the weary

The bye comes at a good time for the Giants' banged-up roster. Newsome, Holland, tight end Theo Johnson (neck) and swing tackle Marcus Mbow (knee) missed Sunday's game.

Newsome and Holland should have plenty of time to clear the concussion protocol. Mbow was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday last week, so he should also be ready post-bye. Johnson's neck injury is a bit trickier to forecast since he was a limited participant in practices on Wednesday and Thursday the past two weeks before not participating on Fridays and being inactive for the past two games. The nature of the injury isn't known, so it's impossible to say when he'll be ready to return.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has been laboring through a groin injury since Week 2, and desperately needs the bye to rest. The injury has clearly had an impact on Thomas, but he has battled to provide competent left tackle play. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has dealt with a calf injury suffered in Week 5, so he'll also welcome the break.

Skattebo and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. both tweaked their hamstrings during Sunday's game. Tracy left in the second quarter and said he didn't return to avoid further injury. Skattebo pulled up on his 42-yard run to set up the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Neither player seemed concerned after the game, especially with the bye upcoming. Tight end Isaiah Likely was limping at times Sunday, but also expressed confidence postgame that he'll be fine after the bye.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.