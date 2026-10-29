NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: A.J. Brown sidelined by knee injury; Jadarian Price back at practice

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  • CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder) was added to the injury report and is questionable to play Thursday night against Carolina.

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  • RB Aaron Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Thursday after he did not practice on Wednesday.
  • TE Gavin Bartholomew (ankle) was added to injury report as DNP
  • OT Brian O'Neill (knee) was upgraded to full
  • Joe Huber (knee) was upgraded to full

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  • QB Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was added to injury report as DNP
  • WR A.J. Brown did not pratice on Thursday due to a knee issue that has flared up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brown was limited during Wednesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries. Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins currently is up in the air, per Rapoport.
  • OT Morgan Moses (foot) limited
  • OL Ben Brown(knee) limited
  • DT DaQuan Jones (back) limited

ROSTER CUTS

  • DB David Long was released from injured reserve.

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