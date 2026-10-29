NFL news roundup: A.J. Brown sidelined by knee injury; Jadarian Price back at practice
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) was a full practice participant on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.
- RB Tyler Allgeier (toe) was upgraded to limited
- RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) limited
- WR Michael Wilson (ribs) limited
- OL Hjalte Froholdt (knee) was added to injury report as limited
- OL Elijah Wilkinson (knee) was upgraded to limited
- DL Walter Nolen (ankle) DNP
- LB Zaven Collins (illness) was upgraded to full
- LB Mack Wilson (NIR-rest/knee) was upgraded to limited
- CB Kei'Trel Clark (illness) was upgraded to full
- CB Max Melton (knee) limited
- S Andrew Wingard (knee) limited
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- OT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) limited
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) limited
- DE Charles Snowden (back) limited
- DE Cam Thomas (groin) was added to injury report as limited
- DT LaCale London (chest) limited
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) was upgraded to limited
- CB C.J. Henderson (groin) was added to injury report as limited
- CB A.J. Terrell (groin) was added to injury report as limited
- CB Avieon Terrell (illness) limited
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Jackson has missed the past three games and was limited in practice throughout last week.
- RB Adam Randall (neck; 21-day window) full
- OT Ronnie Stanley (NIR-rest/toe/ankle) was upgraded to full
- G Olaivavega Ioane (knee) was upgraded to limited
- DT Broderick Washington (ankle) was upgraded to full
- NT John Jenkins (knee) was upgraded to full
- LB Roquan Smith (knee) was upgraded to limited
- CB T.J. Tampa (knee; 21-day window) was upgraded to fulll
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) was upgraded to limited
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Ray Davis (illess) was added to the team's injury report after he did not practice on Thursday.
- WR DJ Moore (shoulder) limited
- WR Tyrell Shavers (knee; 21-day window) limited
- TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) limited
- OT Spencer Brown (back) DNP
- DT Ed Oliver (knee) was upgraded to full
- DL T.J. Sanders (shoulder) was upgraded to full
- LB Joe Andreessen (knee) was added to injury report as limited
- LB TJ Parker (knee) limited
- CB Dee Alford (ankle) was downgraded to DNP
SIGNINGS
- CB Malcolm DeWalt IV was signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- CB Akayleb Evans (triceps) was placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Jake Curhan
- cb Marco Wilson
TRADES
- DT Jeffery Simmons was acquired from Tennessee in a blockbuster trade.
INJURIES
- RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) did not practice on Thursday.
- LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle) limited
- LB Jack Sanborn (toe) limited
- CB Malik Muhammad (toe) limited
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- DB Josh Butler (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (NIR-rest/ankle) was a full participant on Thursday after he did not practice on Wednesday.
- LB Joe Giles-Harris (calf) was downgraded to DNP
- LB Kyle Dugger (quad) DNP
- S Jordan Battle (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Dylan Sampson (knee) was a full particpant in Thursday's practice after he was limited on Wednesday.
- OT Tytus Howard (concussion) DNP
- C Elgton Jenkins (knee) was upgraded to limited
- DE Jared Verse (knee) was upgraded to limited
- DT Mason Graham (ankle) limited
- DT Mike Hall (ankle) limited
- LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) limited
- CB Myles Harden (hamstring) limited
- S Grant Delpit (neck) limited
- DB Daniel Thomas (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) DNP
- TE Luke Schoonmaker (groin) was added to injury report as DNP
- OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) limited
- G Tyler Smith (ankle) was added to injury report as full
- DT Jonathan Bullard designated to return from injured reserve. Bullard was a full participant on Thursday.
- DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring) limited
- LB Marist Liufau (forearm; 21-day window) full
- LB Dee Winters (calf) DNP
- S P.J. Locke (foot; 21-day window) full
- DB Caleb Downs (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- RB RJ Harvey (knee) was added to the team's injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) was upgraded to full
- WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) was upgraded to limited
- OT Garett Bolles (hip) limited
- DL Zach Allen (hamstring) was upgraded to limited
- CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) full
- S Talanoa Hufanga (chest) DNP
- S Brandon Jones (hamstring) was added to injury report as limited
INJURIES
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after he did not practice on Wednesday.
- RB Jacob Saylors (neck) was upgraded to full
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was upgraded to full
- DL Tyleik Williams (illness) was upgraded to full
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) limited
- S Kerby Joseph (knee; PUP) limited
INJURIES
- CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder) was added to the injury report and is questionable to play Thursday night against Carolina.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- Edge Arron Mosby
INJURIES
- WR Anthony Gould (concusion) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.
- TE Andrew Ogletree (knee) limited
- TE Tyler Warren (groin) limited
- G Matt Goncalves (ankle) was upgraded to full
- DT Tim Smith (ankle) was upgraded to full
- LB Bryce Boettcher (groin) DNP
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) was upgraded to full
- CB Justin Walley (knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- OT Charlie Heck
- G Joshua Gray (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Germaine Pratt (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB LeQuint Allen (hamstring) was added to the team's injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring) limited
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) limited
- LB Jahlani Tavai (hamstring) limited
- S Antonio Johnson (ankle) DNP
- LS Ross Matiscik (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) was a full participant in practice on Thursday.
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) limited
- TE Travis Kelce (ankle) was downgraded to limited
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee; 21-day window) limited
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (NIR-personal/knee) was upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- WR Tre Harris (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.
- WR Ladd McConkey (concussion) full
- WR Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring) DNP
- G Kayode Awosika (fibula) DNP
- CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) limited
- CB Deane Leonard (concussion) DNP
- S Derwin James (hamstring) DNP
- DB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- TE Colby Parkinson (rib) did not practice on Thursday.
- OL Coleman Shelton (hip) DNP
- CB Trent McDuffie (groin) limited
- LS Joe Cardona (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Brock Bowers (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited on Wednesday.
- TE Ian Thomas (shoulder) limited
- OT Delmar Glaze (ankle) limited
- G Jackson Powers-Johnson (back) was added to injury report as DNP
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) limited
- LB Quay Walker (chest) was upgraded to full
INJURIES
- QB Malik Willis (groin) was a full paticipant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Malik Washington (knee) limited
- WR Jared Wayne (knee) limited
- TE Greg Dulcich (ankle) limited
- TE Will Kacmarek (hamstring) limited
- OL Kadyn Proctor (concussion) DNP
- CB Julius Brents (neck/concussion) was upgraded to limited
- CB Reese Taylor (quad) limited
- S Michael Taaffe (neck/foot) limited
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) limited
- LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Thursday after he did not practice on Wednesday.
- TE Gavin Bartholomew (ankle) was added to injury report as DNP
- OT Brian O'Neill (knee) was upgraded to full
- G Joe Huber (knee) was upgraded to full
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was added to injury report as DNP
- WR A.J. Brown did not pratice on Thursday due to a knee issue that has flared up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brown was limited during Wednesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries. Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins currently is up in the air, per Rapoport.
- OT Morgan Moses (foot) limited
- OL Ben Brown(knee) limited
- DT DaQuan Jones (back) limited
INJURIES
- RB Braelon Allen (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.
- RB Breece Hall (quad) limited
- OL Max Mitchell (concussion) DNP
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) limited
- DE David Bailey (groin) DNP
- DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) DNP
- DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Britain Covey (knee) DNP
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) DNP
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) DNP
- DT Moro Ojomo (neck) limiited
- LB Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) DNP
- LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) limited
- LB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) limited
- LB Smael Mondon Jr. (knee) was upgraded to full
- LB Nolan Smith (concussion) limited
- CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring) DNP
- S Marcus Epps (jaw/concussion evaluation) was added to injury report as limited
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen) limited
INJURIES
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- LB Alex Highsmith (groin) limited
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) DNP
- CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) was upgraded to full
- DB Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Drew Lock (right elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Zach Charbonnet (knee; 21-day window) full
- RB Velus Jones (hamstring) DNP
- RB Jadarian Price (chest) has been designated to return to practice. Price was limited.
- WR Rashid Shaheed (knee) DNP
- OT Charles Cross (ankle) DNP
- G Anthony Bradford (knee) limited
- G Quenton Nelson (knee) full
- DT Leonard Williams (Achilles) limited
- LB Tyrice Knight (hip) limited
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) DNP
- LB Patrick O'Connell (toe) limited
- LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring) limited
- LB Chazz Surratt (calf) limited
- LB Drake Thomas (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) was upgraded to limited
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) limited
- OT Luke Goedeke (calf) DNP
- LB YaYa Diaby (illness) limited
- LB Josiah Trotter (illness) was upgraded to full
TRADES
- DT Jeffery Simmons was traded to Chicago for two first-round picks and more.
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- WR Calvin Ridley (hip) limited
- WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) DNP
- DL John Franklin-Myers (groin) was upgraded to limited
- P Tommy Townsend (left knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- DT Timmy Horne (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Mohamoud Diabate (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant in practice on Thursday.
- QB Marcus Mariota (knee) full
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) was downgraded to DNP
- WR Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring/NIR-rest) was upgraded to full
- C Nick Allegretti (back) was added to injury report as DNP
- TE John Bates (shoulder) DNP
- DE Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) limited
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) DNP
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton (pec; 21-day window) limited