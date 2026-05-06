Free-agent QB Russell Wilson weighing contract offer from Jets, opportunity as TV analyst

Wilson spent 2025 with the New York Giants, starting three games and appearing in six others, putting up 831 yards and three touchdowns on 119 pass attempts, all career lows. Wilson started the first three games of the season before being replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart and was then leapfrogged on the depth chart by Jameis Winston .

"I think he fits perfect," Reich said. "I feel his resilience, his toughness. I always think the No. 1 attribute in any quarterback that you need, especially [if] you want to come and turn something around, is you need someone who's tough -- tough mentally, tough physically -- and I feel that from Geno on every front. I think his experience, the ups and downs that he's been through, and he's had great success and had to deal with some tough seasons. If you play in this league long enough, everyone's gonna face that. If you're the right kind of leader, then you come out of it better. That's the version of Geno Smith we're getting. We're getting the best version of who he is, and I think his best football is ahead of him."