Free-agent QB Russell Wilson weighing contract offer from Jets, opportunity as TV analyst

Could Russell Wilson jump from the Giants to the Jets?
The veteran quarterback told the New York Post on Wednesday that he received an offer from Gang Green following a recent visit. Wilson is also debating on playing this season or joining a television broadcast team.
"It was great," Wilson said of the visit with the Jets. "They offered me, and I'm trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV (analysis), so we'll see what happens."
The 37-year-old would be entering his 15th season.
Wilson spent 2025 with the New York Giants, starting three games and appearing in six others, putting up 831 yards and three touchdowns on 119 pass attempts, all career lows. Wilson started the first three games of the season before being replaced by rookie Jaxson Dart and was then leapfrogged on the depth chart by Jameis Winston.
Wilson joining the Jets would make an interesting dichotomy. He'd be backing up starter Geno Smith, who played behind Wilson for three seasons in Seattle.
Asked about backing up Smith, Wilson noted that "Geno is a great friend," but declined to comment further.
The Jets are in the market for an experienced backup with fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook currently comprising the QB room.
One thing is abundantly clear in New York: Geno is the starter.
New offensive coordinator Frank Reich glowed about Smith during a Wednesday news conference amid the Jets' offseason program.
"I think he fits perfect," Reich said. "I feel his resilience, his toughness. I always think the No. 1 attribute in any quarterback that you need, especially [if] you want to come and turn something around, is you need someone who's tough -- tough mentally, tough physically -- and I feel that from Geno on every front. I think his experience, the ups and downs that he's been through, and he's had great success and had to deal with some tough seasons. If you play in this league long enough, everyone's gonna face that. If you're the right kind of leader, then you come out of it better. That's the version of Geno Smith we're getting. We're getting the best version of who he is, and I think his best football is ahead of him."